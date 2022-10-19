Women’s Soccer to Celebrate Senior Night Versus UCSD

– The California State University, Bakersfield Women’s soccer team will play its final home game this Thursday at The Main Soccer Field, when the program celebrates its annual Senior Night, ahead of a 7 pm contest with visiting UC San Diego. The contest will feature heavy playoff implications, as the sixth-place Roadrunners are just one point clear of rivals Hawai’i and UC Santa Barbara for the final playoff spot in the post-season race. CSUB also trails UC Davis and UC Irvine by just a single point, and still has hopes for hosting a Big West Conference quarterfinal in Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners are 4-7-5 overall and 2-2-4 in the ever competitive Big West. UC San Diego enters the week with an overall record of 2-9-5, and a 1-3-3 conference mark. The two teams drew in San Diego a season ago, while the Tritons hold a decisive 9-0-2 advantage in the all-time series history between the two schools.

THIS WEEK…

vs UC San Diego (Thursday, Oct. 20 – 7:00 PM) | Bakersfield, Calif.

ROADRUNNER QUICK STRIKES…

* The Bakersfield women stand alone in sixth place in the Big West Championship race with two games remaining. The top six teams in the final conference standings will advance to the post-season tournament, with the top two teams earning first-round byes. CSUB is just one point ahead of rivals Hawai’i and UC Santa Barbara, and just four points out of second place, meaning the race will come down to the final weekend with as many as nine teams still alive for a playoff spot.

* CSUB is unbeaten is 2-2-5 in its last nine games, dating back to a 3-1 Big West opening win over CSUN on the Main Soccer Field.

* Bakersfield scored its 20th goal in a 1-1 draw with Hawai’i in the team’s 16th game of the 2022 season, after managing just 10 goals in 19 contests a year ago. True freshman Kalea Eichenberger leads the ‘Runners with four goals scored, including a pair in a win over Cal Poly. She’s also added a pair of assists, figuring in a team-high six goals scored. Jette Zimmer , Karen Flores and Regelly Halldorsdottir have all scored three times, tied for second on the club. Halldorsdottir leads the team in assists with three.

* After beginning their Big West tenure 0-7-1, the ‘Runners won their final two games of the 2021 conference campaign. Through eight games this season Bakersfield is 2-2-4, which adds up to a 4-2-4 record in the team’s last ten conference games dating back to Oct. 28, 2021.

* Roadrunner goalkeeper Hollee Hercik made 13 saves in two games over the weekend, as CSUB posted an 0-1-1 record against UC Davis and Hawai’i. Hercik has made five saves in 10 of her 15 appearances this season, including a career best nine against Northern Arizona. She grabbed the first clean sheet of her Bakersfield career when she made six saves in a road draw with UC Irvine on Sept. 25.

* Bakersfield freshman Anela Nigito and Catalina Roggerone recently returned to CSUB after a call up to represent their country on Argentina’s U-20 National Team. Roggerone served as the team’s captain during the national team window.

* Defender Anela Nigito immediately made her presence felt. Nigito Struck for her second goal of the season late in the first half to pull CSUB even and eventually force a tie with the Rainbow Wahine

* Freshman forward Kalea Eichenberger Ranks 10th in the Big West Conference in both goals (4) and total points (10). Teammates Solei Moto and Regelly Halldorsdottir are each tied for 11th in the league with three assists.

* Only sophomore Captain Penny Smith and freshman forward Jette Zimmer have started all 16 games for the Roadrunners this season. Smith leads Bakersfield field players with 1,359 minutes, while Zimmer is tied for second on the club with her three goals this season.

* The Roadrunners drew 886 fans for their conference opening win over CSUN, the largest crowd for a CSUB Women’s soccer game since Sept. 8, 2019 when 945 fans saw the team beat Fresno State, 2-1. CSUB has hosted two crowds of more than 800 spectators in a single season for the first time since 2016.

UP NEXT…

The Roadrunners will close out the regular season at Cal State Fullerton, in a match with potential playoff implications for both teams. Kick off is set for Thursday, at 7 pm in Fullerton, Calif. The game will stream live on ESPN+ and tickets can be purchased by calling the CSUF box office.