Women’s Soccer Ties Xavier, 0-0
CINCINNATI, Ohio. – The Providence College Women’s soccer team tied Xavier, 0-0, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
SCORE
Providence 0 | Xavier 0
RECORDS
Providence 4-9-3 (2-4-1) | Xavier 11-2-4 (5-0-3)
VENUE
Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio
GAME FLOW & NOTES
-The first half remained scoreless.
-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) contributed four saves in the first 45 minutes.
-Xavier held a 3-2 edge over the Friars on corner kicks.
-The Musketeers outshot the Friars 13-7.
-Neither goalkeeper saw a shot on goal in the second half.
GOALKEEPERS
Providence: Emma Bodmer4 saves, 0 goals against, 45:00
Sam Murray0 saves, 0 goals against, 45:00
Xavier: Maria Galley, 3 saves, 0 goals against, 90:00
STAT COMPARISON
Providence:
Shots: 7
Shots on Goal: 3
Corner Kicks: 2
Fouls: 12
Clay: 4
Xavier:
Shots: 13
Shots on Goal: 4
Corner Kicks: 3
Fouls: 8
Clays: 3
UP NEXT
The Friars will face BIG EAST foe UConn for their last regular season road game on Sunday, October 23 in Storrs, Conn. Kick-off is set for 1:00 pm
