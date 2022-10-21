Women’s Soccer Ties Xavier, 0-0

Next Game: at the University of Connecticut 10/23/2022 | 1:00 PM October 23 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at University of Connecticut

CINCINNATI, Ohio. – The Providence College Women’s soccer team tied Xavier, 0-0, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SCORE

Providence 0 | Xavier 0

RECORDS

Providence 4-9-3 (2-4-1) | Xavier 11-2-4 (5-0-3)

VENUE

Corcoran Field | Cincinnati, Ohio

GAME FLOW & NOTES

-The first half remained scoreless.

-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) contributed four saves in the first 45 minutes.

-Xavier held a 3-2 edge over the Friars on corner kicks.

-The Musketeers outshot the Friars 13-7.

-Neither goalkeeper saw a shot on goal in the second half.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 4 saves, 0 goals against, 45:00

Sam Murray 0 saves, 0 goals against, 45:00

Xavier: Maria Galley, 3 saves, 0 goals against, 90:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 3

Corner Kicks: 2

Fouls: 12

Clay: 4

Xavier:

Shots: 13

Shots on Goal: 4

Corner Kicks: 3

Fouls: 8

Clays: 3

UP NEXT

The Friars will face BIG EAST foe UConn for their last regular season road game on Sunday, October 23 in Storrs, Conn. Kick-off is set for 1:00 pm

For more information on the Providence College Women’s soccer team, follow @PC_WomensSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.

-GO FRIARS!-