Women’s Soccer Ties Villanova, 1-1

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team tied Villanova University, 1-1, on Thursday, Oct. 27 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

SCORE

Providence 1 | Villanova 1

RECORDS

Providence 4-9-5 (2-4-4) | Villanova 4-8-4 (3-5-2)

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The Friars got off to an early lead scoring in the first 30 seconds. Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.) hit the back of the net off a cross pass from junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.).

– The Friars maintained the ball in their Offensive zone for a majority of the first half shooting six shots on goal.

-The Wildcats’ Makayla Stadler evened the score in the 73rdrd minute scoring is a header off a corner kick from Emma Weaver.

– The Friars had a season-high 25 shots with 11 on goal.

-Villanova goalkeepers made nine saves combined.

– The Friars held an 11-2 edge over the Wildcats in corner kicks.

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (Providence) – 0:30/1St – Kyla Gallagher – Gallagher hit the back left of the net off a cross pass from Hughes.

1-1 – (Villanova) – 73:35/2n.d – Makayla Stadler – Stadler headed the ball into the back of the net off a Villanova corner kick.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer1 saves, 0 goals against, 45:00

Sam Murray 1 save, 1 goal against, 45:00

Villanova: Megan McClay, 6 saves, 1 goal against, 70:40

Payton Woodward, 3 saves, 0 goals against, 19:20

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 25

Shots on Goal: 11

Corner Kicks: 11

Fouls: 7

Clays: 2

Villanova:

Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 3

Corner Kicks: 2

Fouls: 3

Clay: 10

