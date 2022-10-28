Women’s Soccer Ties Villanova, 1-1
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team tied Villanova University, 1-1, on Thursday, Oct. 27 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI
SCORE
Providence 1 | Villanova 1
RECORDS
Providence 4-9-5 (2-4-4) | Villanova 4-8-4 (3-5-2)
VENUE
Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– The Friars got off to an early lead scoring in the first 30 seconds. Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.) hit the back of the net off a cross pass from junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.).
– The Friars maintained the ball in their Offensive zone for a majority of the first half shooting six shots on goal.
-The Wildcats’ Makayla Stadler evened the score in the 73rdrd minute scoring is a header off a corner kick from Emma Weaver.
– The Friars had a season-high 25 shots with 11 on goal.
-Villanova goalkeepers made nine saves combined.
– The Friars held an 11-2 edge over the Wildcats in corner kicks.
SCORING SUMMARY
1-0 – (Providence) – 0:30/1St – Kyla Gallagher – Gallagher hit the back left of the net off a cross pass from Hughes.
1-1 – (Villanova) – 73:35/2n.d – Makayla Stadler – Stadler headed the ball into the back of the net off a Villanova corner kick.
GOALKEEPERS
Providence: Emma Bodmer1 saves, 0 goals against, 45:00
Sam Murray1 save, 1 goal against, 45:00
Villanova: Megan McClay, 6 saves, 1 goal against, 70:40
Payton Woodward, 3 saves, 0 goals against, 19:20
STAT COMPARISON
Providence:
Shots: 25
Shots on Goal: 11
Corner Kicks: 11
Fouls: 7
Clays: 2
Villanova:
Shots: 7
Shots on Goal: 3
Corner Kicks: 2
Fouls: 3
Clay: 10
