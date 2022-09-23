Women’s Soccer Ties Southern Nazarene Thursday

Next Game: Oklahoma Bapt. 9/24/2022 | 11 a.m HU16 App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV Sept. 24 (Sat) / 11 am Oklahoma Bapt. History

SEARCY – The Harding Women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with Southern Nazarene Thursday in Great American Conference action.

Harding moves to 1-5-2 overall and 0-1-1 in the GAC.

Southern Nazarene moves to 3-3-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the GAC.

GOALS

Harding 1Southern Nazarene 0 – 38th minute – On a free kick, Lauren Service sent the ball into the box which found Georgia Templeton who headed it into the back of the net. It was her first career goal.

Harding 1, Southern Nazarene 1 – 83rd minute – On a corner kick, Maya Pomeroy found Fallon Weatherford who headed into the goal. It was her fifth goal of the season.

STATS

Harding found the back of the net off a rebounded shot in the 7th minute, but the Lady Bisons were offside.

Harding took a season-high 26 shots in the game, nine were on goal. Carmen Gunn led the Lady Bisons with five shots. Briley-Anne Brown came off the bench and had four shots for Harding.

Southern Nazarene took 12 shots, six were on goal.

NEXT UP

Harding will continue GAC action Saturday when it hosts top-seeded Oklahoma Baptist at 11 am, at the Stevens Soccer Complex.