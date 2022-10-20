Women’s Soccer Ties Plattsburgh, 2-2

Next Game: at Clarkson 10/22/2022 | 2:00 PM October 22 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Clarkson History

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY – The Union College Women’s soccer team got contributions from first-year Vanessa Jorgensen and senior Melissa Murphy that helped them force a tie against Plattsburgh State, on Wednesday afternoon from College Park Field.

Jorgensen and Murphy both scored their first Collegiate goals in the game. Senior Kathryn Cawley and sophomore Sam Friedman each grabbed assists in the game as well.

The Dutchwomen brought the pressure early, earning seven corner kicks in the first 30 minutes of the game. Union was rewarded for their efforts in the 30th minute. After settling a ball that was sent into the 18-year box, Friedman spun past her defender and drove to the end line. She then sent a cross to the middle of the box. The pass found Jorgensen, who timed the shot with her right foot into the open goal. This gave Union a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals responded just 10 seconds later with a shot from the top of the box that was diving Abby Mitty to even the score at 1-1.

Union would not go away and just eight minutes later, they regained the lead. Cawley settled a Bouncing ball inside the box and passed the ball back to and open Murphy who lifted a shot towards the net and the shot beat the outstretched goalie under the cross bar. Murphy’s goal regained the lead for Union, 2-1.

Union outshot Plattsburgh 13-6 in the period and finished the half with nine corner kicks to five for the visitors.

Plattsburgh came out of the second half break with a lot of pressure and found the back of the net on a corner kick to even the game at 2-2. The game would end in a tie with both teams trading chances to grab the lead late in the game.

Union out shot Plattsburgh 10-8 in the second half and 23-14 in the game. Senior Abby Mitty and first-year Rachel Berliner split time in net. Mitty and Berliner each made two saves. Friedman leads all players with seven shots and three of those are on goal.

Union gets back into conference play as the trip North to Potsdam to take on Clarkson University. Kick off for that game is set for Saturday, October 22 at 2 pm