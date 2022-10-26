Women’s Soccer Ties Ouachita Baptist Tuesday

Next Game: at East Central 10/29/2022 | 11 a.m October 29 (Sat) / 11 am at East Central History

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Harding Women’s soccer team scored three goals in the first 13 minutes but couldn’t hold on as Ouachita Baptist came from behind to tie the Lady Bisons 4-4 Tuesday in Great American Conference action.

Harding moves to 2-9-6 overall and 1-5-5 in the GAC.

Ouachita Baptist moves to 8-4-5 overall and 5-1-5 in the GAC.

GOALS

Harding 1Ouachita Baptist 0 – 5th minute – McKenna Moore found the top right corner of the net from 20-yards out. It was her first goal of the season and her third career goal.

Harding 2Ouachita Baptist 0 – 8th minute – Briley-Anne Brown dribbled through the defense and hit the top right corner of the net for her fourth of the season.

Harding 3Ouachita Baptist 0 – 13th minute – McKenna Moore sent a cross from the right side to the near post that found Regan Thompson who headed into the top right corner for her first career goal.

Harding 3, Ouachita Baptist 1 – 53rd minute – Paige Owens found Jaymee Dotson for her sixth goal of the season.

Harding 4Ouachita Baptist 1 – 56th minute – Aleyia Cotton dribbled down the right side and took a shot from 18-yards out that found the back of the net for her first career goal.

Harding 4, Ouachita Baptist 2 – 67th minute – Jaymee Dotson found the back of the net for her second goal of the game.

Harding 4, Ouachita Baptist 3 – 73rd minute – Fernanda Valencia found Paige Owens for her third goal of the season.

Harding 4, Ouachita Baptist 4 – 82nd minute – Jame Fowler scored her seventh goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took seven shots, six were on goal. All of Harding’s shots came by different players.

Ouachita Baptist took 29 shots, eight were on goal. Fernanda Valencia led the Tigers with seven shots.

Ouachita Baptist took 21 shots in the second half.

The Tigers took 11 corner kicks in the game.

NEXT UP

Harding will be back in action Saturday when it travels to Ada, Oklahoma to take on East Central at 11 am