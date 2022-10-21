Women’s Soccer Ties Northwestern Oklahoma Thursday is Senior Night

Next Game: Southwestern Okla. 10/22/2022 | 11 a.m HU16 App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV October 22 (Sat) / 11 am Southwestern Okla. History

SEARCY – Northwestern Oklahoma scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to tie the Harding Women’s soccer team 2-2 Thursday in Great American Conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex.

Before the game the Lady Bisons honored Seniors Sophie Capitanelli and McKenna Moore for their contributions to the Harding Women’s soccer program.

Harding moves to 2-9-4 overall and 1-5-3 in the GAC.

Northwestern Oklahoma moves to 6-4-5 overall and 3-2-4 in the GAC.

GOALS

Harding 1Northwestern Oklahoma 0–45th minute – With 14 seconds left to play in the first half, Lauren Service found Sophie Capitanelli who scored from 24-yards out for her first goal of the season.

Harding 2Northwestern Oklahoma 0–81St minute – Whitney Thomas sent a through ball up the right side that found Briley-Anne Brown for her third goal of the season. It was her third straight game with a goal.

Harding 2, Northwestern Oklahoma 1 – 83rd minute – Abbey Nunez stole the ball from the defense and hit a shot from 20-yards out that went off the cross bar and into the goal. It was her sixth goal of the season.

Harding 2, Northwestern Oklahoma 2 – 90th minute – With 33 seconds remaining, Isabella McMillan sent in a cross from the left side to Gisselle Holguin who scored her second goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took six shots and all were on goal. Sophie Capitanelli led Harding with three shots.

Northwestern Oklahoma took 14 shots, four were on goal. Abby Nunez led the Rangers with five shots.

NEXT UP

Harding will play its final home game of the season Saturday when it hosts Southwestern Oklahoma at 11 am, at the Stevens Soccer Complex.