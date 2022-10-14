Women’s Soccer Ties Marquette, 2-2, In BIG EAST Play
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Providence College Women’s soccer team tied Marquette, 2-2, on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Milwaukee, Wis. Freshman Ella McBride (Peterborough, Canada) scored her first career goal as a Friar in the first half.
SCORE
Providence 2 | Marquette 2
RECORDS
Providence 4-8-2 (2-3-1) | Marquette 6-6-2 (2-3-1)
VENUE
Valley Fields | Milwaukee, Wis.
GAME FLOW & NOTES
-Freshman Ella McBride gave the Friars an early lead within the first 10 minutes of action.
– The Friars gained a 2-0 advantage after forcing an own goal by Marquette.
-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) made three saves in the first half.
-Marquette’s Kate Gibson cut the Friars lead to one in the 54thth minute.
-In the 74thth minute, Aislinn Boyle evened the score for the Golden Eagles.
-Marquette outshot the Friars 11-8.
– Bodmer concluded the game with four saves.
– The Friars lead 5-4 in corner kicks.
SCORING SUMMARY
- – (Providence) – 9:06/1St – Ella McBride – McBride hit the back of the net unassisted.
2-0 – (Providence) – 24:03/1St – An own goal by Marquette.
2-1 – (Marquette) – 54:00/2n.d – Kate Gibson – Gibson hit the back of the net off a pass from Katrina Wetherell.
2-2 – (Marquette) – 73:57/2n.d – Aislinn Boyle – Boyle evened the score off a pass from Elsi Twombly.
GOALKEEPERS
Providence: Emma Bodmer4 saves, 2 goals against, 90:00
Marquette: Chloe Olson, 2 saves, 2 goals against, 90:00
STAT COMPARISON
Providence:
Shots: 8
Shots on Goal: 3
Corner Kicks: 5
Fouls: 13
Clay: 4
Marquette:
Shots: 11
Shots on Goal: 6
Corner Kicks: 4
Fouls: 13
Clays: 2
UP NEXT
The Friars will host No. 17 Georgetown University on Sunday, Oct. 16 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI Kick-off is set for 1:00 pm
