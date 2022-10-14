Women’s Soccer Ties Marquette, 2-2, In BIG EAST Play

Next Game: Georgetown University 10/16/2022 | 1:00 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Georgetown University

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Providence College Women’s soccer team tied Marquette, 2-2, on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Milwaukee, Wis. Freshman Ella McBride (Peterborough, Canada) scored her first career goal as a Friar in the first half.

SCORE

Providence 2 | Marquette 2

RECORDS

Providence 4-8-2 (2-3-1) | Marquette 6-6-2 (2-3-1)

VENUE

Valley Fields | Milwaukee, Wis.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

-Freshman Ella McBride gave the Friars an early lead within the first 10 minutes of action.

– The Friars gained a 2-0 advantage after forcing an own goal by Marquette.

-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) made three saves in the first half.

-Marquette’s Kate Gibson cut the Friars lead to one in the 54thth minute.

-In the 74thth minute, Aislinn Boyle evened the score for the Golden Eagles.

-Marquette outshot the Friars 11-8.

– Bodmer concluded the game with four saves.

– The Friars lead 5-4 in corner kicks.

SCORING SUMMARY

– (Providence) – 9:06/1St – Ella McBride – McBride hit the back of the net unassisted.

2-0 – (Providence) – 24:03/1St – An own goal by Marquette.

2-1 – (Marquette) – 54:00/2n.d – Kate Gibson – Gibson hit the back of the net off a pass from Katrina Wetherell.

2-2 – (Marquette) – 73:57/2n.d – Aislinn Boyle – Boyle evened the score off a pass from Elsi Twombly.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 4 saves, 2 goals against, 90:00

Marquette: Chloe Olson, 2 saves, 2 goals against, 90:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 3

Corner Kicks: 5

Fouls: 13

Clay: 4

Marquette:

Shots: 11

Shots on Goal: 6

Corner Kicks: 4

Fouls: 13

Clays: 2

UP NEXT

The Friars will host No. 17 Georgetown University on Sunday, Oct. 16 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI Kick-off is set for 1:00 pm

