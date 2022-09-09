Women’s Soccer Ties Boston College, 1-1
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer tied Boston College, 1-1, on Thursday, Sept. 8 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) scored the lone goal for the Friars in the first half.
SCORE
Providence 1 | Boston College 1
RECORDS
Providence 2-3-1 | Boston College 4-1-2
VENUE
Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI
GAME FLOW & NOTES
-After a scoreless 27 minutes, Rothmann scored her first goal of the season on a corner kick off a pass from junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.). The Friars lead 1-0.
– The Friars edged the Eagles 6-4 in corner kicks in the first half.
-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) earned two saves in the first half.
– The Friars battled back-and-forth possessing the ball for the entirety of the second half.
– The Eagles’ Sam Smith scored with 10 minutes remaining in the game to tie the game off a corner kick from Laura Gauvin.
– The Friars outshot the Eagles 12-7 with eight and four shots on goal, respectively.
SCORING SUMMARY
1-0 – (Providence) – 27:25/1St – Alexis Rothmann – Rothmann hit the top right of the net during a corner kick with an assist from Gallagher.
1-1 – (Boston College) – 80:19/2n.d – Sam Smith – Smith scored off a corner kick from Gauvin.
GOALKEEPERS
Providence: Emma Bodmer3 saves, 1 goal against, 90:00
Boston College: Wiebke Willebrandt, 7 saves, 1 goal against, 90:00
STAT COMPARISON
Providence:
Shots: 12
Shots on Goal: 8
Corner Kicks: 8
Fouls: 9
Clays: 3
Boston College:
Shots: 7
Shots on Goal: 4
Corner Kicks: 7
Fouls: 7
Clay: 7
UP NEXT
The Friars will host Monmouth University on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:00 pm at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI
-GO FRIARS!-