Women’s Soccer Ties Boston College, 1-1

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer tied Boston College, 1-1, on Thursday, Sept. 8 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) scored the lone goal for the Friars in the first half.

SCORE

Providence 1 | Boston College 1

RECORDS

Providence 2-3-1 | Boston College 4-1-2

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium | Providence, RI

GAME FLOW & NOTES

-After a scoreless 27 minutes, Rothmann scored her first goal of the season on a corner kick off a pass from junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.). The Friars lead 1-0.

– The Friars edged the Eagles 6-4 in corner kicks in the first half.

-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) earned two saves in the first half.

– The Friars battled back-and-forth possessing the ball for the entirety of the second half.

– The Eagles’ Sam Smith scored with 10 minutes remaining in the game to tie the game off a corner kick from Laura Gauvin.

– The Friars outshot the Eagles 12-7 with eight and four shots on goal, respectively.

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (Providence) – 27:25/1St – Alexis Rothmann – Rothmann hit the top right of the net during a corner kick with an assist from Gallagher.

1-1 – (Boston College) – 80:19/2n.d – Sam Smith – Smith scored off a corner kick from Gauvin.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 3 saves, 1 goal against, 90:00

Boston College: Wiebke Willebrandt, 7 saves, 1 goal against, 90:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 12

Shots on Goal: 8

Corner Kicks: 8

Fouls: 9

Clays: 3

Boston College:

Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 4

Corner Kicks: 7

Fouls: 7

Clay: 7

UP NEXT

The Friars will host Monmouth University on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:00 pm at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

