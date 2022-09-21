Women’s Soccer Ties Anderson 1-1 in SAC Play

Next Game: at Mars Hill 9/24/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Mars Hill History

Hickory, NC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer Team got a first half goal from Neve Duston but the Trojans tied it later in the half as the two teams played to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday evening in SAC play. Anderson’s goal was the first goal the Bears have given up in the SAC after posting three straight clean sheets to open up conference play.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Anderson 1

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (3-2-2, 3-0-1 SAC), Anderson (5-1-3, 2-0-2 SAC)

Location: Hickory, NC I Moretz Sports Athletic Campus

STATS OF THE MATCH:

Bears started off with four corner kicks in the game's first eleven minutes and final capitalize on the fourth one as Evan O'Leary found Duston open in the box as Duston kicked in to the right post for the game's first goal.

LR out shot the Trojans 11-1 in the first half but Anderson used that Lone shot to net the equalizer as Bethany Anderson drilled the ball from outside the box to tie it at one.

The Bears dominated the second half, out shooting the Trojans 13-2 and having three more corner kicks in the second half but the Bears could not find the game-winning goal.

Bears held the Trojans to just three shots on the day as SA Phillip did not have a save in goal for the Bears in the contest.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:

The Bears move to 7-1-2 against Anderson all-time at Home

The Bears only home loss to Anderson was on September 8th, 1996 in the programs first ever meet.

Duston scored her second career goal against Anderson, Duston and Assistant Coach Allie Zueger scored goals in last year's 2-1 win in Anderson.

This was the Bears second tie this year after five ties in last year's final four season.

UP NEXT: The Bears will travel to Mars Hill for a 1:00 PM match against the Lions on Saturday.