Women’s Soccer Ties 0-0 Against the Gaels

MORAGA, Calif. – The Pepperdine Women’s soccer team was unable to get on the board and settled for a 0-0 tie against West Coast Conference foe Saint Mary’s on Wednesday afternoon. This is the second season in a row that the Waves and Gaels have tied 0-0.

The Waves (9-3-5, 3-2-3 WCC) dominated possession the vast majority of the match against the Gaels (5-5-7, 1-3-4 WCC). Pepperdine outshot Saint Mary’s 17-5 and held the Gaels to only one shot in the second half.

Pepperdine had good looks throughout the entire match, including Leyla McFarland , who unfortunately hit the left post within the first five minutes. Carlee Giammona almost got the Waves on the board shortly after, but the Saint Mary’s keeper made a diving save. The Waves continued to put the pressure on the Gaels having put eight shots on target. The defense held Saint Mary’s in the midfield and defensive zone for most of the game, only forcing Harley Head to stop two shots on goal, including a punching save early on in the game to keep it 0-0, although the Gaels also hit the crossbar late in the contest. The Waves earned a penalty kick in the final three minutes of play, but were unsuccessful.

STATS

Shots: Pepperdine 17, Saint Mary’s 5

Shots on Goals: Pepperdine 8, Saint Mary’s 2

Clay: Harley Head (Pepperdine) 2, Taylor Poland (Saint Mary’s) 8

Corner Kicks: Pepperdine 6, Saint Mary’s 2

Offsides: Pepperdine 2, Saint Mary’s 1

Fouls: Pepperdine 13, Saint Mary’s 7

QUOTABLE

Head Coach Tim Ward said: “Soccer really is an incredibly beautiful and crazy game. Anybody that saw that game won’t soon forget it as both of our teams played their hearts out. I really felt we deserved to win as we created some beautiful chances, but honestly , their goalkeeper made some incredible saves today, including a remarkable PK save with four minutes to go in the match.

“We’ve got one more big opportunity on Saturday to show the NCAA tournament selection committee that we should be a team that goes to the dance, and so we’re preparing to give everything to Saturday’s performance.”

UP NEXT

The Waves will head home to host #23 Santa Clara for the regular-season finale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kick off is set for 12 pm and will be streamed on the WCC Network. Pepperdine will honor its seven Seniors prior to the match.