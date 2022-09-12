Women’s Soccer Tied By American 2-2

Next Game: at Louisiana 9/16/2022 | 8:00 P.M Sept. 16 (Fri) / 8:00 PM at Louisiana History

NORFOLK, Va. – Andrea Balcazar Algari and Thalia Morisi tallied goals for Old Dominion on Sunday night, but the visiting American Eagles scored an equalizer with under four minutes remaining as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw at the ODU Soccer Complex.

“We had two great goals tonight for us by two freshmen and a strong showing by Emily Bredek in her first start in goal,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind . “We did a good job managing the game and scrambled to get back in it on a strong goal by Thalia Morisi . Credit goes to American as they threw everything at us, played hard and physical, and had a full week of rest which showed in the last 20 minutes.”

The only goal of the first half was scored by Balcazar Algarin. She took a free kick from just outside the penalty box and found the back of the net at the 27:33 mark as the Monarchs rode a stellar defense and took that 1-0 advantage into halftime.

American tied the match at the 74:09 mark as Cailin Panacek found the upper corner of the net with a long free kick.

Old Dominion (2-4-1) responded at the 81:!7 mark as Morisi was on the receiving end of a Yulia Khrystiuk feed through several Defenders to put the hosts up 2-1. Five minutes later, Alysa Vasquez took a deflected ball for American and found the net to even the score again.

The Monarchs outshot the Eagles 16-12 as both teams had 10 shots each in the second half.

Old Dominion now starts Sun Belt Conference action on Friday night visiting Louisiana.