Women’s soccer thrashes the Permian Basin

CANYON — The West Texas A&M Women’s soccer team just keeps winning. This time, it was a 4-0 decision over UT Permian Basin.

The Lady Buffs pulled off a 4-0 shutout of PBU on Wednesday night. Reagan Heelan recorded her fourth Solo shutout of the season as WT moved to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in LSC play.

It was 1-0 at Halftime as Maria-Frances Serrant got a goal in the 33rd minute, but the Lady Buffs exploded in the second half. Reagan Matacale made it 2-0 in the 69th minute and Alexis Villarreal scored 20 seconds later to make it 3-0. Serrant added another goal in the 76th minute to finish out the game.

The Lady Buffs will play at Dallas Baptist on Saturday for their next match.

Buffs move up rankings

The WT volleyball team recently moved up to 18th in the AVCA Coaches poll while Ainsley Malis earned Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week, Torrey Miller was named Offensive Player of the Week and Taytum Stow was named Defensive Player of the Week.

The Lady Buffs soccer team moved up one spot to 10th in the coaches poll. If they can knock off No. 1 Dallas Baptist on Saturday, that should only move them up further.

Florance Uwajeneza was also named LSC Runner of the Week after she took home first place at the Texas Tech Open. She was the only runner to finish under 21 minutes as the Lady Buffs took second place behind the Oklahoma Sooners.

