Women’s Soccer Team to Host Dartmouth Saturday at Roberts Stadium

Grace Sherman (22) and Kamryn Loustau (9) are the Lone current Tigers to have played in the final game at the previous Roberts Stadium.

It’s in a new location, but for the senior members of the Princeton Women’s soccer team, the surroundings will feel familiar Saturday afternoon when Dartmouth visits Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium.

vs. Dartmouth, Saturday, 1 p.m | ESPN+ | Int’l Video | Live Stats | Game Program | Free Admission

When the team last played in a home venue known at Roberts Stadium on Nov. 2, 2019 in a 2-0 win over Cornell, only current Seniors Kamryn Loustau and Grace Sherman saw time on the field among those set to suit up for Saturday’s visit. In the time between, the land that Roberts Stadium and Lourie-Love Field before it occupied became Yeh College, one of the new residential colleges, and Princeton played the intervening seasons, and the start of this one, on Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium.

This weekend, the Tigers will return to Roberts, now located adjacent to the Finney-Campbell Fields practice area, the new Stadium Drive Garage, and Princeton Softball Stadium at Strubing Field. Parking is free at Stadium Drive Garage for all regular-season games except Nov. 5 vs. Penn, due to the football game at the same time.

The new Roberts looks very much like the previous Roberts, but there are differences, too. Behind one goal is a grass berm, and although there is still seating on three sides, the third side is now the sideline opposite the benches. The Concession facilities, located behind one of the goals at the previous Roberts, are now behind the sideline opposite the benches. The team rooms, instead of being behind one of the goals, are now right behind the team benches. Admission to all regular-season soccer games is free.

What will be the same as any other venue the Tigers have played is what’s at stake when an Ivy League opponent visits, and that’s a chance to gain valuable points in the standings. Brown, Columbia and Yale were all winners in the season’s first weekend last Saturday, and Harvard and Penn tied. Yale’s win came via an early goal against Princeton in a 1-0 final in New Haven.

Here’s a look at the Tigers and the Big Green heading into Saturday:

Looking for points: Both Princeton and Dartmouth saw their opponents take the first three standings points of the season, Princeton by a 1-0 final at Yale and Dartmouth 4-1 at home against Brown. The Big Green will be looking to break a two-game skid while Princeton will aim to make it back-to-back wins, along with the 2-0 win over Bucknell on Tuesday.

Scoring leaders: Allie Winstanley has a team-high seven goals for Dartmouth and is ranked third in the Nation with four game-winning goals, 13th in shots on goal per game (2.11), 14th in points per game (1.89), and 15th in goals per game (0.78). Rookie Pietra Tordini took over the goals lead for Princeton with her fifth goal of the season to put the Bucknell game on ice Tuesday night. If Tordin finishes the season as Princeton’s goals leader, she’d be the first Rookie to lead the team in scoring at season’s end since Tyler Lussi ’17 in 2013 had 10. Tordin (five) and Heather MacNab (four) have nine of the team’s 15 goals on the season as eight players have scored goals this season. Five Big Green players have scored, with Aleena Seales and Aspen Anderson adding three each.

Between the posts: Tyler McCamey has played 720 of Princeton’s 900 minutes in goal this season, holding a 1.13 GAA. Charlotte Cyr has played almost all of Dartmouth’s minutes in goal and has a 1.57 GAA.

The series: Princeton leads the all-time series 21-16-3, has won the last two and is unbeaten in the last seven since Dartmouth’s last win in the series in 2013. The unbeaten streak is already Princeton’s Longest in the series, and it’s the second-longest unbeaten streak in the series overall behind Dartmouth’s eight straight wins from 1991-98. Dartmouth shut out Princeton in the first five of those games, and Princeton has shut out Dartmouth in the last five games entering Saturday. The shutout streak stands at 525:50 entering Saturday’s game.

Last we saw: No current Tigers have scored a goal against Dartmouth, nor have any current Tigers played in a goal against the Big Green. Dartmouth junior Emily Hardy played the full game in goal last season in Princeton’s 3-0 win as the only current Big Green player to play in goal against Princeton.

Up next: Princeton will return to Roberts on Oct. 8 against Brown in what will be the Tigers’ Pride game. The Big Green will host Yale on Oct. 8.