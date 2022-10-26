Women’s Soccer Tangles With Marshall To Close Regular Season Thursday

Marshall (3-8-5, 2-4-3) at Old Dominion (6-8-2, 4-4-1)

When: 7 pm – Thursday

Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk, Va.

Stream: Click Here

Live Stats: Click Here

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion Women’s soccer team will close out its Inaugural Sun Belt Conference regular season on Thursday night with a 7 pm kick against the Marshall Thundering Herd at the ODU Soccer Complex.

With the Sun Belt Conference Tournament scheduled to begin Monday in Foley, Alabama, the Monarchs currently sit seventh in points with 13. If ODU wins and Appalachian State loses to Texas State, the Monarchs will move into sixth and avoid a Monday first round contest. The top 10 teams based on season points qualify for the tournament.

Old Dominion (6-8-2, 4-4-1) comes into the contest following a 1-0 win at Georgia State on Sunday afternoon. Carla Morich scored in the 15th minute and the defense made that stand as the Monarchs peppered the Panthers to a 17-5 shot advantage. Morich leads the team in scoring with five goals and one assist for 11 points, while Megan Watts has two goals and two assists for six points.

Marshall (3-8-5, 2-4-3) heads to Norfolk on the heels of a 4-1 win over Texas State on Sunday. Kat Gonzalez scored two goals, while Makai Laguines recorded a pair of assists as Marshall broke open a 1-1 halftime tie with three goals in the final 45 minutes. Morgan White leads them in scoring with nine goals and two assists for 20 points, while Gonzalez is next with five goals and three assists for 13 points.

Marshall leads the all-time series 5-2-1, although the Monarchs have won the last two meetings including a 4-0 win on October 1, 2021, in Norfolk.