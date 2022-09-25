Women’s Soccer Takes on Lipscomb in Sunday Matinee

CONWAY, Ark. – Continuing to make its way through the ASUN schedule, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team prepares to take on Lipscomb on Sunday. Facing last season’s ASUN champion, the Bears take on the Bisons at 1 pm at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex.

The Bears (3-5-2, 1-1-1 ASUN) gutted out a 1-0 win over Austin Peay in its last outing, claiming the win with a second-half goal from Sydney Brough . Recovering after a corner kick, the ball kicked out to Tristyn Pavatt on the right wing. From there, Pavatt battled around a defender and sent in a cross, met by Brough on the right side of the goal as the Canadian leapt in and sent the ball to the back of the net.

Brough’s goal made her the eighth Bear to score this season in what was the first conference win of the year for Central Arkansas. Thursday’s win also went down as the third clean sheet of the year for the Bears, a combined effort from goalkeepers Kajsa Pruner and Lenja Kenstel . Starting her fourth match, Pruner recorded five saves on the day, keeping the Bears in the game and giving the offense the freedom to not play from behind. In the second half, Kenstel came in and held on long enough to see the Bears score, then locked things down with three saves of her own en route to the win.

Now playing as an entire conference, as opposed to last season’s division-based structure, the win moved the Bears into a tie for fifth, with four points in the books. Three games into the conference slate, there are seven more opportunities for Central Arkansas to add points before the end of the regular season.

Lipscomb makes the trip to the Natural State carrying a 5-4-1 record, having won both ASUN matches to this point. Playing their third-straight on the road, the Bisons started the conference schedule with wins over Austin Peay and North Alabama, with the latter coming on Thursday.

The 3-1 win was pretty even across the stat sheet except for the score. Both teams logged double-digit shots in the match, with Lipscomb outshooting the Lions 12-10. Fouls were almost identical, corner kicks were just one attempt off, but the final score was drastically in Lipscomb’s favor. After giving up a goal at the three-minute mark, the Bisons took the lead with a pair of goals in the 23rd and 27th minutes, adding an insurance goal in the 88th.

Lipscomb currently owns the most prolific offense in the ASUN, scoring 2.1 goals per match, but also allows 1.6 from its opponents. The Bisons have only kept their opponents scoreless twice this season, with both matches coming in nonconference play, against Tennessee Tech and Alabama State.

Kickoff against Lipscomb is set for 1 pm Sunday afternoon. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, with live stats available here.