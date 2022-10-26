Women’s Soccer Takes Major Haul in CAA Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – Three major awards and were among the honors for Drexel Women’s soccer as the Colonial Athletic Association announced its All-Conference Awards on Wednesday morning.

Delaney Lappin , Annalena O’Reilly and head coach Ray Goon each took home one of the CAA’s major Awards as Lappin was named the Attacking Player of the Year, O’Reilly is the Midfielder of the Year and Goon is the Co-Coach of the Year. Also recognized are Lily Dunbar on the Second Team and Elise Duffy on the All-Rookie team.

Lappin leads Drexel with 23 points on the strength of 10 goals and three assists, including five goals in CAA contests. She was the conference Offensive Player of the Week on October 10. Her 10 goals are second in the CAA and rank tied for second in a single-season in Drexel Women’s soccer history.

O’Reilly has 19 points this year, thanks to seven goals and five assists. She recorded a point in six consecutive contests from September 22 through October 9 and had either a goal or an assist in seven of nine CAA matches this year. Her 19 points are fifth on the Dragons’ single-season scoring list.

Dunbar has appeared in the Starting XI for 36 consecutive matches, including all 17 this season and leads DU with 1,474 minutes played. She anchors the Drexel back line and has also posted her best offensive contribution this year with a goal and four assists.

Duffy is the only Dragon freshman to appear in all 17 matches this year, playing 486 minutes while recording a goal and two assists. She registered her first career tally, a game-winner, at Lehigh on August 25.

Despite being picked eighth in the CAA preseason poll, Goon guided the Dragons to the No. 2 seed in the CAA tournament and just the third 10-win season in program history. Drexel set school records for goals (35) and assists (29) in a season.

DU hosts its first ever postseason match on Thursday, October 27 when it takes on seventh-seeded William & Mary in the CAA Quarterfinals at 2:00 pm Admission to the game is free.