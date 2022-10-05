Women’s Soccer Takes Down Roger Williams, 4-0

Next Game: at No. 22 Amherst 10/8/2022 | 12:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 12:00 PM at Well. 22 Amherst History

BRISTOL, RI. – The Wesleyan Women’s soccer team took care of business on the road in a non-conference match against the Roger Williams Hawks. The Cardinals and Hawks battled in tough conditions with constant heavy rain coming down throughout the contest, with Wesleyan coming out victorious, 4-0. Three different Cardinals scored on the evening, with two goals coming by virtue of senior captain, Audrey Lavey ’23. Wesleyan earns their second win in a row, improving to 4-3-2. Roger Williams falls to 5-7 as they move into the second half of their season.

The two teams matched up for just the 5th time in their histories, with Wesleyan holding the season series now, 4-1. It was their first matchup since 2013, which was the first and only time the Hawks have defeated the Cardinals. Roger Williams took that non-conference regular season contest 3-0 against Wesleyan on the road. The prior three matchups were all 2-1 victories for the Cards, taking both games on the road.

In the 2022 version of this matchup, it was all Cardinals. Wesleyan took no time adjusting to the downpour, immediately creating two scoring chances within the first minute and a half. The first scoring chance was at the one-minute mark when Grace Devanny ’23 attempted to one-time a cross from the right in front of the goal that sailed just high. Devanny had another scoring chance just thirty seconds later, beating her defender to her right and taking a shot from just inside the box that caught the crossbar and returned into play.

Wesleyan’s aggressive play quickly turned into results, with the Cardinals scoring their first goal of the game in just the 4th minute. Lily Jebejian ’26 launched a high cross from the right sideline all the way to the left side of the box. The ball was controlled by Audrey Lavey , who beat her defender and ripped a left-footed shot that beat Coco Marrelli far post. Wesleyan Struck again quickly in the 10th minute to extend the lead to two. This time it was Jebejian on the scoring end of things, following up on a goalie deflection to sneak it past Marrelli in the bottom right corner. Wesleyan managed four more shots in the first half, but were turned away by the Hawks’ defense.

It was more of the same for the Cardinals in the second half, adding two more insurance goals to put Roger Williams away on a rainy Tuesday night in Rhode Island. Wesleyan produced 11 more shots in the half, applying constant pressure throughout the final 45 minutes. Goal number three came in the 53rdrd minute for the Cards. Jebejian delivered the ball to Devanny who then gave a nice centering pass to Dani Milovanov ’23. Milavanov settled the ball then beat Marrelli to her right for Wesleyan’s 3rd goal. They quickly followed with their 4th and final goal of the game. Milovanov dished it off to Lavey on the far left side of the field, where she delivered a long distance Strike that snuck past the Hawks keeper.

Erin Daily ’23 and Molly Brumbach ’26 combined for the clean sheet. The Wesleyan defense held the Hawks without a shot in 90 minutes of action. Marrelli made eight saves on 13 shots faced for the Hawks. Lavey had her first two-goal game of the season. Jebejian produced her first points of the season, contributing both a goal and an assist. Milovanov had a career-high with three points, netting a goal and adding an assist.

Wesleyan’s next game will be against No.22 Amherst this Saturday the 8thth.