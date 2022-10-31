Women’s Soccer Takes Down Newberry in SAC Quarters

Next Game: vs. Limestone 11/4/2022 | 5:00 P.M Nov. 04 (Fri) / 5:00 PM vs. Limestone History

Hickory, NC- The top-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s soccer team earned a SAC Quarterfinal win over Newberry to advance to the semifinal round of the league tournament. This will be the fifth straight trip to the semi-final round for the program that has won three SAC tournaments in team history.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Well. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne, No. 8 Newberry

Records: Well. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne (10-2-3) , No. 8 Newberry (5-10-1)

Location: Hickory, NC I Soccer Field at Moretz Athletic Sports Campus

STATS OF THE MATCH:

The Bears held Newberry without a shot in the first half.

LR’s best chance of the half came late as Elin Hansson nearly snuck one past the keeper but a Wolves defender made a sliding save, clearing the ball.

The half would end 0-0 with LR holding a 7-0 advantage in shots.

The game remained scoreless until the 70th minute when Stephanie Figueiredo found Nicole Auger who deposited it in the back of the net for the game-winner. The goal was Auger’s second goal of the year and first since Sept. 28.

LR held a 23-4 edge in shots while Newberry took a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.

SA Phillips made one stop to earn the clean sheet and her 10th win of the year.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:

The win was the Bears’ 30th SAC Tournament win in program history. LR moves to 30-24-9 all-time in the tournament.

14 of the 30 wins have come as the No. 1 seed in the tournament. LR is now 14-4-1 all-time as the No. 1 seed

The Wolves have yet to beat Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC Tournament. Newberry is now 0-6 all-time against the Bears in the tournament.

LR also moves to 18-1-1 all-time at home in the SAC Tournament including winning the last 15 games.

UP NEXT: The Bears will head to American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte on Friday to face No. 5 Limestone. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM