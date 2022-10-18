Women’s soccer takes down DePauw 5-0 for fifth straight shutout

Next Game: Ohio Wesleyan University 10/22/2022 | 12 P.M October 22 (Sat) / 12 PM Ohio Wesleyan University History

GRANVILLE, Ohio (October 18, 2022) – A trio of first-half goals by Amy Chiero , Caroline Garrard and Caroline Flynn were enough to propel the Denison University Women’s soccer team past DePauw University, 5-0, on a cold Tuesday afternoon at Barclay-Thomsen Field. Despite the freezing rain, the Big Red offense heated up early on and showed just how potent it can be.

It was a Matchup between two of the three teams with two wins in the North Coast Athletic Conference as Denison (4-7-3 overall, 3-0-1 NCAC) continued to separate itself from the rest of the pack as the final unbeaten team in the conference.

It was also the fifth shutout in a row for the Big Red, who scored three times in the first 25 minutes of the match and in addition to great defense, showed off their strong passing abilities and one-on-one skills.

Denison’s first goal came in the 15th minute when defender Kate Dalimonte intercepted the pass by the DePauw offense and sent the ball deep across the field to a wide open Chiero, who had only one defender and the goalkeeper to beat and did so by making a move to her right and sending a Strike into the top right of the goal.

Exactly two minutes later, Maddie Reap stole the ball away from a DePauw defender and passed it over to Garrard just outside the top of the box, where Garrard finished with her team-leading fifth goal of the year.

Then in the 24th minute, a throw in by Garrard went to Callie Davis who sent the ball all the way across the box to an open Flynn, whose shot into the bottom left of the goal past the diving goalkeeper made it 3-0.

In all, Denison outshot DePauw by 10 (14-4) in the first half, but DePauw was even with the Big Red with four shots in the second half until the 82nd minute when Chiero added her second goal of the match as she sized up her defender, made a move and dribbled around her, and then headed towards the box before scoring to the bottom left.

Goalkeeper Molly Noga made her second save of the match in the 84th minute as she earned her third shutout in a row since being thrust into the starting role.

Denison’s fifth and final goal of the match came in the 86th minute as a corner kick by Chiero bounced around in the box before being deposited into the goal by Davis.

Next up, Denison will wrap up its current three-match homestand with its Alumni Day match against Ohio Wesleyan University at 12 pm on Saturday, October 22.