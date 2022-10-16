Women’s Soccer Takes Care of Business at Union College; Ally Stanton Scores a Brace

Next Game: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 10/22/2022 | 2:00 PM October 22 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute History

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY – Despite giving up an early penalty kick that was converted, the Ithaca College Women’s soccer team rallied on Saturday afternoon and defeated Union College 3-2 on the road. With the win, the Bombers improved to 9-2-3 and 4-1-1 in the Liberty League and have a three-point advantage over third-place RIT and Vassar with three games remaining in the regular season.

The first two goals of the match were each scored via a penalty kick. Union got on the scoreboard first with Emma Maley netting her PK at the 14:59 mark of the first half. Both teams had chances at scoring before Ithaca drew a penalty kick within the 18-yard box as Rosie Bostian stepped up and converted on the chance to make it 1-1.

The Bombers would go on to take the 2-1 lead just before the Halftime break as Julia Cascone whipped in a picture-perfect corner kick that bounced to Ally Stanton who fired it into the back of the net in the 43rd minute. Ithaca went into the halftime break with the 2-1 lead Claire Reader made three saves within the period.

Union found its equalizer in the 62ndn.d minute with Emma Maley assisting a headed goal from Anne Pearl that got just past a diving Reader. Despite the setback, the Bombers persisted and continued to generate Offensive chances and it took a Flair of heroics from Ally Stanton who netted her second goal of the game and team-leading seventh of the season with just 12 seconds remaining.

Stanton was sent in on a through ball from Julia Cascone and the junior forward didn’t falter as she beat the Dutchwomen goalkeeper Rachel Berliner for the game-winner.

Ithaca will return to the friendly confines of Carp Wood Field on Saturday, October 22 when they host RPI for their final home match of the regular season. Kick off is slated for 2 pm The Bombers close out the regular season with back-to-back road matches against RIT (Oct. 25) and Vassar College (Oct. 29).

