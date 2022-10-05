Women’s Soccer Takes Aim at Auburn Thursday Night – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky (7-5-0, 0-4-0 SEC) Returns to the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Thursday when the Cats will do battle with SEC foe, Auburn (4-3-5, 0-3-1 SEC) in a Matchup between two teams looking to break into the conference win column.

The match is slated for a 7 pm start with free admission for all fans who wish to attend. The contest will also be broadcast live on SECN+.

The Wildcats suffered a 3-2 defeat at LSU in their last outing despite goals from Jordyn Rhodes and Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir. The effort was the first multigoal showing for UK in conference play and saw the Wildcats hold a lead for the first time in SEC action. Auburn, meanwhile, comes to Lexington having drawn Vanderbilt in its last match after the Tigers relinquished a 1-0 advantage in the 90th minute of play.

Rhodes enters Thursday with a team-high six goals on the season, tying her for fourth in the SEC among individuals. The senior forward has 36 career collegiate goals and is now just one goal shy of matching Annie Gage for second on the program’s all-time list.

The trio of Rhodes, Úlfarsdóttir and Hannah Richardson has provided much of the offense for UK this season, combining for 15 of the team’s 30 goals and 45 of 83 points.

For Auburn, offense has been hard to come by in recent weeks as the Tigers have managed just two goals in their last five games. The team’s defense, however, has been stingy, with junior goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska anchoring a group that has yet to concede more than one goal in any match this year.

Auburn owns a slim 12-11-4 edge over the Wildcats in the all-time series. Kentucky has not beaten the Tigers since 2014, although the two teams drew in their last meeting back in October of 2020.

For the latest on UK Women’s Soccer, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKWomensSoccer, on Facebook and on the web at UKathletics.com.