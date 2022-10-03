Women’s Soccer Takes 3-1 Win on Alumni Day

Next Game: La Salle 10/9/2022 | 1:00 PM October 09 (Sun) / 1:00 PM La Salle

Bronx, NY – (October 2, 2022) – Led by goals from Ryann Lucas , Kristen Cocozza and to Cambrie Arbore the Fordham Rams gave the Women’s soccer alumni in attendance plenty to cheer about, posting a 3-1 win over Rhode Island at Jack Coffey Field.

With the win, Fordham improved to 4-7-1 overall, 3-1-1 in the Atlantic 10, while Rhode Island fell to 1-7-6 on the year, 0-3-3 in the league.

The game was scoreless until the final minute of the first half, when Fordham’s Ryann Lucas made a run and took a blast from 25 yards out that found the top right corner of the net for her first goal as a Ram.

Fordham made it 2-0 in the 55thth minute is another superb individual effort. This time, it was Kristen Cocozza dribbling around a URI defender and lobbing a shot from 28 yards into the top right corner of the goal for her third marker of the season.

Rhode Island cut the Fordham lead in half in the 79thth minute, as Brooke Cavino took a shot that was stopped by Fordham’s Kyla King but the rebound went right to Tali O’Leary, who tapped in her second goal of the season.

Fordham then closed out the game in the 87thth minute, getting the all-important insurance goal for the 3-1 win. Olivia Redden booted a long ball free kick from deep in the defensive. The ball bounced ahead and found to Cambrie Arbore who got loose and chipped a shot over the keeper for her first career goal.

The Fordham Women’s soccer team will next be in action on Sunday, October 9thas they host La Salle at Jack Coffey Field, beginning at 1:00 PM.