Women’s Soccer Suffers First Loss of the Season to Cortland

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team (3-1-1) suffered its first blemish of the 2022 season on Wednesday with SUNY Cortland (3-0-2) coming away with a 2-0 win.

Despite outshooting the visitors by an 8-4 margin, the Bombers just weren’t able to generate any dangerous opportunities in front of the Red Dragons goal frame. Kristen Spendal finished with a game-high five saves for Cortland.

Spendal made the first save of the game denying a Delaney Rutan shot attempt in the 15th minute. The programs continued to feel each other out with possession in their respective Offensive thirds, but it wasn’t until the 42:56 mark of the first half that the scoreless deadlock was broken. The Red Dragons made the most of a miscommunication on a defensive back pass as Julia DeTurris jumped on it and slid the ball past Claire Reader and into the back of the net.

Cortland maintained its 1-0 lead despite Ithaca once again forcing Kristen Spendal into a save as Ally Stanton attempted a shot into the bottom center from a tight angle. She once again denied a chance, this time Julia Cascone’s attempt was caught in the 69th minute.

The Red Dragons made it 2-0 as they had possession along the byline and Isabella Auth chipped in a pass that was then headed down and into the back of the net by Jaden Kelly in the 76th minute.

Up next, Ithaca heads to Rochester, NY on Saturday, Sept. 17 to face off with Nazareth College (1-1-2). Kickoff is slated for 12 pm

