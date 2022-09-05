Women’s Soccer Suffers First Loss, Falling To UCLA

Next Game: at Duke 9/8/2022 | 8 p.m ACC Network Sept. 08 (Thu) / 8 pm at Duke

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The No. 1 North Carolina Women’s soccer team lost its first match of the season Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 3 UCLA, 2-1, at Dorrance Field.

The Tar Heels (5-1) scored first but could not hold the lead as UCLA (5-0) scored twice in the final 30 minutes to end Carolina’s five-game winning streak to start the season.

It was the first loss for the Tar Heels when leading a game since 2017. Carolina led UCF 1-0 before falling 2-1 in overtime.

“We were not displeased in our performance, I thought we played very well,” UNC head Coach Anson Dorrance said. “A lot of the things we did in the game were according to the game plan. A lot of kids checked a lot of great boxes for us, so we’re not entirely disappointed.

“We’re certainly disappointed in the result, but not the performance.”

Freshman forward Tori Dellaperuta scored in 47th minute is a corner kick from a fellow freshman Tessa Dellarose . It was her third consecutive game with a goal.

UCLA evened the score in the 60th minute as Lexi Wright scored just inside the penalty box, beating a pair of defenders.

With the match nearing its conclusion, Reilyn Turner scored in the game-winning goal in the 83rdrd minute after winning the ball at midfield and streaking into the Bruins’ Offensive end, firing a shot from 19 yards out.

The Tar Heels controlled possession for 66 percent of the allotted time.

“The tough thing about sitting in their end is that you expose some of the great players that they have to time and space, and they can run through you like they did on both their goals,” Dorrance said.

Carolina took more than twice as many shots as UCLA, 16-7, and had 10 corner kicks compared to the Bruins’ one.

“To credit UCLA, they didn’t give us an open look,” Dorrance continued. “It wasn’t like we missed some sitters, there were some scrambles in the box that we sliced ​​here or there, and their goalkeeper did a nice job. It’s tough to play against a committed, organized defense with numbers. That’s a credit to their game plan and the commitment of their players.”