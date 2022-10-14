Women’s soccer suffers a controversial 1-0 loss to JSU

Next Game: at Kennesaw State University 10/16/2022 | 1 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1 PM at Kennesaw State University

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Jacksonville State in controversial fashion Thursday night as a would-be game-tying goal with less than 10 seconds left was waved off due to offsides.

Bellarmine (1-6-8, 1-3-4 ASUN) had one final chance to tie Jacksonville State (3-11-1, 1-5-1) as the clock ticked under 30 seconds, and the Knights were awarded a free kick.

Sophomore defender Chloe Markey launched the ball towards the top of the box and senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis , who had exited the goal for the final push, headed it towards the left post. Freshman midfielder Lily Wilson beat the JSU goalkeeper to the ball and poked it into the net for an apparent game-tying goal with eight seconds left.

Unfortunately, Bellarmine’s Celebration ended after a few moments. Much to their dismay, the Knights were called for offsides, negating the goal and sealing the win for Jacksonville State.

The teams were scoreless at the break after a back and fourth first half. Jacksonville State broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Birta Birgisdottir slotted a shot inside the right post off a pass from Laleh Lonteen.

Jacksonville State finished with a 16-8 advantage in shots, including 8-3 on goal. The attempts were even at five apiece in the first half, but the Gamecocks held an 11-3 advantage after the intermission. Francis collected seven saves.

Bellarmine will play at 1 pm (ET) Sunday at Kennesaw State.

