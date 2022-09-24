Women’s soccer stings Delaware State 5-2

Next Game: New Jersey Institute of Technology 9/29/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7 p.m New Jersey Institute of Technology History

DOVER, Del. – Sophomore forward Peyton Gilmore scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute and Binghamton Women’s soccer (4-4-2) ended the game with a flurry of goals to outpace Delaware State (0-11) 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

Despite holding a heavy shots advantage, BU was knotted at 2-2 with eight minutes remaining before pulling away with three goals in a span of just 5:25.

Gilmore opened the floodgates with her third goal of the season at the 82:26 mark. Just 3:48 later, senior forward Maya Anand netted her second goal of the game and sixth of the season, off a feed from Classmate Olivia McKnight . Then just 1:37 later, freshman forward Samiya Reid connected for her first Collegiate goal, taking a pass from Gilmore and beating the Hornets’ goalkeeper.

The five goals are the most BU has scored in eight seasons, since a 5-0 win over Iona on August 31, 2014. The win also extended the Bearcats’ unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1) as they conclude non – conference play with momentum.

Binghamton outshot its hosts 29-4. Sophomore keeper Kaitlyn Williams was called on to make just one save.

Senior midfielder Victoria McKnight gave BU an early lead when she connected just 7:20 into the contest. The unassisted tally was her fourth of the season. The Bearcats enjoyed a 12-1 shots cushion in the first half and took the 1-0 lead into the break.

But the host Hornets struck just 37 seconds into the second half – on the team’s first shot on goal.

Anand gave BU a 2-1 lead when she converted a pass from Classmate Olivia McKnight in the 54th minute. But Delaware State countered less than two minutes later to even the score at 2-2, setting the stage for Binghamton’s late charge.

The Bearcats now settle into their America East slate for the final seven regular season games, beginning with a home match Thursday night against NJIT.