Women’s Soccer Starts Sun Belt Action At Louisiana Friday Night

Old Dominion (2-4-1) at Louisiana (1-3-3)

When: 8 pm EST – Friday

Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Watch: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion Women’s soccer team begins their Inaugural Sun Belt Conference season on Friday night visiting the Ragin’ Cajuns of the University of Louisiana.

ODU (2-4-1) enters the match after concluding non-conference play with a 2-2 draw against American on Sunday night. Andrea Balcazar Algari scored in the 28th minute and Thalia Morisi found the back of the net in the 81St minute off a Yulia Khrystiuk feed for the Monarchs. Emily Bredek made four saves in goal for Old Dominion in her first collegiate start.

Louisiana (1-3-3) is coming off a pair of losses on a weekend swing at Idaho (3-0) and Eastern Washington (4-1). Hailly Waterhouse leads Louisiana with two goals, while Karleen Bedre, Ruthny Mathurin and Penelope Montenegro have a goal and an assist apiece. Libby Harper has made 15 saves in seven matches in the net for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Old Dominion will visit James Madison for its next match on Thursday night in a 7 pm kick from Harrisonburg, Va.