Women’s Soccer: Smith’s 30th career assist gets her into BSU’s records – Brainerd Dispatch

Allyson Smith engraved herself into the Bemidji State University record books last Friday.

The sixth-year senior and 2017 Brainerd High School Graduate notched one assist in the Beavers’ 3-0 win over Central Oklahoma in the opening round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

The assist gave Smith her 30th of her career to make her the all-time assists leader in Bemidji State history.

“It was a corner kick and the ball came in and my teammate Halle Peterson headed the ball and it kind of came to me,” Smith said. “I turned to shoot and it deflected off the goalkeeper and Halle came in to finish the job. It was cool, exciting and awesome.

“It meant a lot to me. It’s kind of been in the back of my mind all season just because it’s been there and lingering. Just to finally get it and on top of that, we got a big win for the program. The game and feeling overall were amazing.”

For the season, Smith recorded nine goals and four assists. She was All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first team for the third time in her career and helped the Beavers win the NSIC tournament and reach the national tournament.

Bemidji State plays in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Division II National Tournament Friday, Nov. 18, against Emporia in Bemidji. If the Beavers advance to the Finals, they will be held in Seattle, Washington.

“Earlier this season we were kind of struggling putting the ball in the back of the net,” Smith said. “Things started to click and we started to play really confidently. We started scoring and that was the biggest thing. We are sitting in a really good place and playing really good soccer right now.”

As a sixth-year senior, Smith is a Captain for BSU for the third season.

Bemidji State fifth-year Allyson Smith (15) moves the ball down the field during the first half of an NSIC Tournament quarterfinal game against U-Mary on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

As a freshman in 2017, Smith earned Freshman of the Year in the NSIC as well as being named All-NSIC second team and All-Central Region third team. During her rookie season, she tallied nine goals and nine assists and helped the Beavers to a 15-1-4 record. They were bounced in the opening round of the national tournament.

“I just have a better understanding of the game,” Smith said. “Coach (Jim Stone) brought me under his wing and so did Rachel Norton, too. They taught me how to understand the game more and the patterns that take place on the field. The game has slowed down for me. The pace is obviously faster, but my vision slowed down and I’ve been able to set up my teammates a lot more than I did in high school which is cool.”

As a sophomore, Smith earned All-NSIC first team to go along with All-Central Region third team again. She finished with a career-high 10 goals and seven assists. The Beavers reached the second round of the national tournament where they were defeated by Central Missouri.

After an injury knocked her out of the 2019 season, the 2020 season was shortened due to COVID-19 and in three games Smith recorded one goal and two assists.

Bemidji State fifth-year Allyson Smith (15) chases the ball during an NSIC Tournament semifinal game against Augustana on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Mankato. Courtesy / SPX Sports

As a senior last year, she earned All-NSIC first team, All-Region third team, NSIC All-Tournament Team as well as NSIC preseason player to watch.

She finished with five goals and eight assists. The Beavers reached the Sweet Sixteen of the national tournament where they lost to Central Missouri.

“I’ve been a part of some amazing teams every single year and you can’t do it without your teammates,” Smith said. “Especially with an assist record, the people putting the ball in the back of the net play a big role. Being surrounded by incredible players just helps you get better.”

She graduated with a major in physical education and minors in health, nutrition and coaching. She returned for a sixth season at BSU as a Graduate student.

Allyson Smith

“I just couldn’t leave a program like this,” Smith said of returning for a sixth year. “Coming back and playing with such a great team, for Coach Stone, you couldn’t pass that up. I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back and play four full years for them. It was a pretty easy decision.”

At Brainerd, Smith was a three-sport athlete for the Warriors. In soccer, she was voted team MVP three times and was All-Central Lakes Conference, All-Section, All-State second team and most valuable Attacker in the conference.

“Coach (Grant) Gmiender helped a lot,” Smith said. “We were pretty successful and they helped me become more athletic.”

She ran track and field as well as played for the Brainerd/Little Falls girls’ hockey team. She was named team MVP three times on the ice. Her younger sister Gabby Smith is currently a Beaver on the Women’s hockey team.

“I think being a three-sport athlete prepared me the most for the college level,” Smith said. “It teaches you how to compete and how to be a teammate. High school definitely prepared me for the college level, but no matter how prepared you are, the college level is a different game.”

Smith has enjoyed a consistent career at BSU. Her career high in goals in a game is two which she’s reached six times. She’s never had more than two assists in a game which she’s reached four times.

She currently sits with 35 goals and 30 assists in her career, which is good for 100 points. She’s scored 15 game-winning goals, including five this season.

“I can sometimes see things happening before they happen,” Smith said. “I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of players who also see those things and are ready for the ball when I’m sending it. I’ve played with people who read me really well and it just clicks.”

Sport: Women’s soccer

School: Bemidji State University

Year: Sixth-year Graduate senior

Highlights: She earned the all-time assist record at BSU last Friday in a win over Central Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.