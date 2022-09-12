Women’s Soccer Slows, But Does Not Stop Robert Morris in 1-0 Setback

Next Game: Towson 9/15/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 15 (Thu) / 7 PM Towson History

Moon Township, Pa. – UMBC Women’s soccer held a potent Robert Morris side to one goal, but could not solve the Colonial defense and fell, 1-0, at the North Athletic Complex.

The setback halted UMBC’s (4-2-2) unbeaten streak at four, while RMU improved to 5-0-2.

Retriever senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder (Overland Park, Kan.) stopped a season-high nine shots on goal. The Colonials had scored a total of a dozen goals in their last two outings.

McGruder made several outstanding saves in the first 25 minutes to keep the game scoreless, but RMU broke through a header from in tight in the 31′.

The goal by RMU halted a streak of 394 scoreless minutes produced by McGruder and the Retriever defense.

Graduate student Lola Negrete earned UMBC’s best chance to knot the score in the 68′, as her hooking shot from 40 yards out was headed for the upper right corner, but RMU goalkeeper Isabella Bohlen parried it over the crossbar. UMBC’s ensuing corner kick was also snared by Bohlen.

UMBC Returns home and faces local Rival Towson on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m