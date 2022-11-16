Women’s Soccer: Six Scots Make Academic All-District Team

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer Juniors Rachel Colson (Denver, Colo./East), Jocelyn Radke (Indianapolis, Ind.), Livi Novello (East Lansing, Mich./East Lansing), and Seniors Lily Lorenzen (San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco), Sarah Hamilton (Chanhassen, Minn./Minnetonka), and Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton) were named to the Division III Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) today. All six Scots are candidates for Academic All-American honors.

Off the field, Colson is an International Studies and American Studies major. On the field this season, Colson tallied two assists and created opportunities for the Scots on the wing. She received Academic All-MIAC honors in the 2021-22 school year.

Radke is studying economics. She started in 12 of 14 appearances, totaling 63 saves and a save percentage of .716. She received Academic All-MIAC honors last season.

During the season, Novello was a prominent figure in the back line, starting in all 13 appearances. In the classroom, Novello is a Neuroscience and Psychology double major. She made the Academic All-MIAC team in 2021.

An important player in Macalester’s midfield over her career, Hamilton logged the most minutes this season for the Scots with 1526. She scored two goals this season and made the Academic All-MIAC team in 2021 and 2020. Sarah was also recognized as All-MIAC this season and was All-MIAC Honorable mention last season. Hamilton studies Psychology at Macalester.

Lorenzen has also had an impact on the Scots in her career in the middle of defense. Starting in 18 appearances, Lorenzen kept opponents away from Macalester’s net while tallying an assist of her own. Lorenzen received All-MIAC Honorable Mention recognition this season and was named to the Academic All-MIAC team in 2021 and 2020. She is majoring in environmental studies and English.

Kispert is a computer science major. She has had a fantastic career as a forward for the Scots. Kispert totaled two goals and three assists this season. She was named to the Academic All-MIAC team in 2021 and 2020

Student-athletes must be at least a sophomore, have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50, and be a starter or major contributor to be considered for Academic All-District and All-American accolades.

Macalester finished 8-6-5 (4-4-3 MIAC) this season. The Scots made it to the MIAC Playoffs for the first time since 2015, and made it to the quarterfinals.

