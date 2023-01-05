Women’s soccer signs five scholastic standouts to NLIs
VESTAL, NY – Directly on the heels of the team’s regular season title and Championship game appearance, Binghamton Women’s soccer has fortified its team for 2023 and beyond by signing five recruits to National Letters of Intent.
America East Coach of the Year Neel Bhattacharjee announced the addition of Megan Baker (Jamesville, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt HS), Isabella Brown (Oreland, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy), Sophia Garofalo (Aberdeen, NJ/Matawan Regional HS), Rebecca Kessler (Scotch Plains, NJ/Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS) and Paige Luke (Ilion, NY/Clinton HS).
“We are very excited to welcome these five young women into the Binghamton Women’s soccer program,” Bhattacharjee said. “They display high character and coachability, a love for the game, a desire to compete, and will be outstanding fits to our overall team culture. Each of them will have a positive impact at Binghamton University in their pursuit of Excellence, Integrity and Service .”
The five newcomers will enhance a Talented roster that is expected to return the majority of its starters and roster from this season’s 9-5-5 team that captured the America East regular season crown (6-1-1) and tied UNH in the Championship game before being edged on penalty kicks.
Here is a Capsule look at each recruit.
Megan Baker (Jamesville, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt HS/Syracuse Development Academy)
- Five-foot-5 forward from just up I-81 in Syracuse
- Five-year starter for program that advanced to pair of state title games
- School’s No. 2 all-time scorer with 93 career goals and 31 assists
- Five-time all-league and two-time all-section honoree
- All-Central New York and All-Section III Team selection
- Captain of 2022 team and has 23 goals and 10 assists
- The program won at a 78% clip during her five years
- Played eight years with Syracuse Development Academy
- Member of US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Qualifier for two years
- Played in the 2022 USYS National Championships
- Also played basketball
- National Honor Society and High Honor Roll member
- Mom played college soccer at Villanova and sister played at Rochester
Isabella Brown (Oreland, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy/Philadelphia Coppa Rage)
- Five-foot-3 midfielder from Township outside of Philadelphia
- Four-year letterwinner at three-time league Champion private school
- Program went 39-0-2 in league play during her four-year tenure (57-3-4 overall)
- Led SCH to state championship in 2021 and are beginning 2022 playoff run
- Starting center midfielder is the Philadelphia Coppa Rage club team that are three-time USYS state Champions
- Member of two-time USYS Eastern Regional Finalists
- Led 2022 USYS team to 2022 national Championship – first Philadelphia club team to win
- Two-time ODP Region 1 Pool Member
- Earned USYS National League Best XI season award in 2021-22
- Won 2019 US National Futsal Championship with five members of her club team
- Selected for prestigious 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award, given to two high-school-aged soccer players regionally who best exemplify the motto “If not me, then who…?”
- Also competed in track and field
- High Honor Roll student
Sophia Garofalo (Aberdeen, NJ/Matawan Regional HS/PDA Blue ECNL)
- Five-foot-9 defender from Borough in NY Metro area
- Four-year letterwinner at center back
- Two-time all-conference selection
- First team All-New England Conference in 2022
- Member of Players Development Academy ECNL Blue
- Helped lead team to ECNL national Playoffs in 2021 and 2022
- Member of National Honor Society
Rebecca Kessler (Scotch Plains, NJ/Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS/PDA Blue ECNL)
- Five-foot-6 goalkeeper from Township in northern-central New Jersey
- Four-year letterwinner
- Frontrunner for 2022 New Jersey Goalkeeper of the Year
- All-State selection as a junior
- Two-time all-county choice
- This fall has 0.52 goals against average and 13 shutouts in 21 games
- Recorded 10 shutouts in 2021 and in 2020, only allowed two goals all season
- Led team to pair of N2G4 Sectional titles and four Sectional title game Appearances
- Member of Players Development Academy ECNL Blue
- Helped lead team to 2019 ECNL national title and 2021 title game
- Selected to ECNL Top XI National Playoff Team
- High Honor Roll student every semester
Paige Luke (Ilion, NY/Clinton HS/Syracuse Development Academy)
- Five-foot-9 midfielder/forward from village two hours Northeast of Binghamton
- Four-year letterwinner at forward and midfield
- Has 33 career goals, including 14 in senior season
- Also has 21 career assists
- Section III all-star and Offensive Team MVP in 2022
- Two-time all-division selection
- Helped lead Clinton to four straight conference titles and Sectional finalist berth in 2021
- Team had 45-3-1 combined record during 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons
- Former high school teammate of current Bearcat Kaitlyn Williams
- Played eight years with SDA ’04 Blasters, which captured three State Cups
- Member of teams that won EDP Premier 1 title, US Youth National League regional championship, Jeff Cup Championship and PDA title
- Standout member of track and cross country teams
- Two-time all-star for Sectional Champion track team
- Member of National Honor Society and Honor Roll
- Sister Maddie plays at Bryant, so Sisters will face each other as conference foes in 2023