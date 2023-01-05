Women’s soccer signs five scholastic standouts to NLIs

VESTAL, NY – Directly on the heels of the team’s regular season title and Championship game appearance, Binghamton Women’s soccer has fortified its team for 2023 and beyond by signing five recruits to National Letters of Intent.

America East Coach of the Year Neel Bhattacharjee announced the addition of Megan Baker (Jamesville, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt HS), Isabella Brown (Oreland, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy), Sophia Garofalo (Aberdeen, NJ/Matawan Regional HS), Rebecca Kessler (Scotch Plains, NJ/Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS) and Paige Luke (Ilion, NY/Clinton HS).

“We are very excited to welcome these five young women into the Binghamton Women’s soccer program,” Bhattacharjee said. “They display high character and coachability, a love for the game, a desire to compete, and will be outstanding fits to our overall team culture. Each of them will have a positive impact at Binghamton University in their pursuit of Excellence, Integrity and Service .”

The five newcomers will enhance a Talented roster that is expected to return the majority of its starters and roster from this season’s 9-5-5 team that captured the America East regular season crown (6-1-1) and tied UNH in the Championship game before being edged on penalty kicks.

Here is a Capsule look at each recruit.

Megan Baker (Jamesville, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt HS/Syracuse Development Academy)

Five-foot-5 forward from just up I-81 in Syracuse

Five-year starter for program that advanced to pair of state title games

School’s No. 2 all-time scorer with 93 career goals and 31 assists

Five-time all-league and two-time all-section honoree

All-Central New York and All-Section III Team selection

Captain of 2022 team and has 23 goals and 10 assists

The program won at a 78% clip during her five years

Played eight years with Syracuse Development Academy

Member of US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Qualifier for two years

Played in the 2022 USYS National Championships

Also played basketball

National Honor Society and High Honor Roll member

Mom played college soccer at Villanova and sister played at Rochester

Isabella Brown (Oreland, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy/Philadelphia Coppa Rage)

Five-foot-3 midfielder from Township outside of Philadelphia

Four-year letterwinner at three-time league Champion private school

Program went 39-0-2 in league play during her four-year tenure (57-3-4 overall)

Led SCH to state championship in 2021 and are beginning 2022 playoff run

Starting center midfielder is the Philadelphia Coppa Rage club team that are three-time USYS state Champions

Member of two-time USYS Eastern Regional Finalists

Led 2022 USYS team to 2022 national Championship – first Philadelphia club team to win

Two-time ODP Region 1 Pool Member

Earned USYS National League Best XI season award in 2021-22

Won 2019 US National Futsal Championship with five members of her club team

Selected for prestigious 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award, given to two high-school-aged soccer players regionally who best exemplify the motto “If not me, then who…?”

Also competed in track and field

High Honor Roll student

Sophia Garofalo (Aberdeen, NJ/Matawan Regional HS/PDA Blue ECNL)

Five-foot-9 defender from Borough in NY Metro area

Four-year letterwinner at center back

Two-time all-conference selection

First team All-New England Conference in 2022

Member of Players Development Academy ECNL Blue

Helped lead team to ECNL national Playoffs in 2021 and 2022

Member of National Honor Society

Rebecca Kessler (Scotch Plains, NJ/Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS/PDA Blue ECNL)

Five-foot-6 goalkeeper from Township in northern-central New Jersey

Four-year letterwinner

Frontrunner for 2022 New Jersey Goalkeeper of the Year

All-State selection as a junior

Two-time all-county choice

This fall has 0.52 goals against average and 13 shutouts in 21 games

Recorded 10 shutouts in 2021 and in 2020, only allowed two goals all season

Led team to pair of N2G4 Sectional titles and four Sectional title game Appearances

Member of Players Development Academy ECNL Blue

Helped lead team to 2019 ECNL national title and 2021 title game

Selected to ECNL Top XI National Playoff Team

High Honor Roll student every semester

Paige Luke (Ilion, NY/Clinton HS/Syracuse Development Academy)