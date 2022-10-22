Women’s Soccer shuts out Bard, 4-0
ROCHESTER, NY – RIT sophomore forward Sam Halligan tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 win over Bard, Saturday.
The Tigers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Women’s soccer at RIT with a pre-game ceremony honoring 1982 team members Jackie Mozrall, Dawn Aprile, April Austin, Darcy Rombough and family members of RIT’s first coach, Paul Carcaci.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Senior midfielder Maddy Bullis gave RIT a 1-0 lead on her goal in the 15th minute. First-year defender Roberta Moger sent a corner kick into the Bard penalty box that Bullis headed into the corner.
- Sophomore forward Emma Schock extended the Tigers lead to two goals on her goal in the 61st minute. She headed a ball into the net off a cross from a junior defender Elle Hallock.
- Halligan scored in the 63rd minute to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead, and first-year forward Elena Onodera tallied in the 67th minute to make it 4-0.
GAME NOTES
- RIT outshot Bard 23-3, including nine on target.
- The Tigers remain third in the Liberty League standings.
- The Tigers had a season-high 10 corner kicks.
WHAT’S NEXT
RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Oct. 25) against Ithaca at 5:30 pm