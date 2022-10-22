Women’s Soccer shuts out Bard, 4-0

Next Game: Ithaca 10/25/2022 | 5:30 PM October 25 (Tue) / 5:30 PM Ithaca History

ROCHESTER, NY – RIT sophomore forward Sam Halligan tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 win over Bard, Saturday.

The Tigers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Women’s soccer at RIT with a pre-game ceremony honoring 1982 team members Jackie Mozrall, Dawn Aprile, April Austin, Darcy Rombough and family members of RIT’s first coach, Paul Carcaci.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Senior midfielder Maddy Bullis gave RIT a 1-0 lead on her goal in the 15th minute. First-year defender Roberta Moger sent a corner kick into the Bard penalty box that Bullis headed into the corner.

Sophomore forward Emma Schock extended the Tigers lead to two goals on her goal in the 61st minute. She headed a ball into the net off a cross from a junior defender Elle Hallock .

extended the Tigers lead to two goals on her goal in the 61st minute. She headed a ball into the net off a cross from a junior defender . Halligan scored in the 63rd minute to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead, and first-year forward Elena Onodera tallied in the 67th minute to make it 4-0.

GAME NOTES

RIT outshot Bard 23-3, including nine on target.

The Tigers remain third in the Liberty League standings.

The Tigers had a season-high 10 corner kicks.

WHAT’S NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Oct. 25) against Ithaca at 5:30 pm