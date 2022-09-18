Women’s Soccer Shut Outs Limestone 1-0 to Remain Undefeated in SAC

Next Game: Anderson 9/21/2022 | 5:00 P.M Sept. 21 (Wed) / 5:00 PM Anderson History

Hickory, NC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer Team used a 59th minute goal from Elin Hansson to remain undefeated in SAC. The Bears moved to 3-0 in the South Atlantic Conference with their win Saturday evening in Hickory. SA Phillips made four saves for her third clean sheet on the season. The Bears have not allowed a goal in SAC play so far.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Limestone 0

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (3-2-1, 3-0 SAC) Limestone (4-1, 1-1 SAC),

Location: Hickory, NC I Moretz Sports Athletic Campus

STATS OF THE MATCH:

The first half was scoreless as the Bears had a 7-3 shot advantage after the first 45 minutes. Neither team had a clean look at the goal in the half.

The Bears finally broke through in the 59th as Carola Busquets received the pass at the top of the box and made a pass splitting two Limestone Defenders to Hansson, who beat the Saints’ keeper for her 5th goal of the year.

received the pass at the top of the box and made a pass splitting two Limestone Defenders to Hansson, who beat the Saints’ keeper for her 5th goal of the year. Philips made four saves in goal as the Bears defense still has not allowed a goal in conference play so far.

Bears held the Saints to just 8 shots on the evening. Saints did have four corner kicks on the night but could not make contact.

The Saints had one last chance in the last :30 seconds but the Bears cleared the ball away without a clean look to move to 3-0 in the SAC.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:

The Bears are 10-0-1 all-time in Hickory against the Saints.

This was a rematch of the SAC Conference first round game from last fall, where the Bears defeated the Saints 2-0 here in Hickory to advance. Kate Casey and Leonie Proessl scored goals for the Bears.

and scored goals for the Bears. This is the third meeting between programs since the Saints moved to the SAC and all three meetings have taken place here in Hickory.

Busquets’ assist was the freshman’s first career point.

Hansson’s goal is her 5th goal of the year, which is tied for third in the SAC.

UP NEXT: The Bears will conclude their three-game home stand with Anderson on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM from Moretz Sports Athletic Campus.