Women’s Soccer Shut Outs Limestone 1-0 to Remain Undefeated in SAC
Hickory, NC– The Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer Team used a 59th minute goal from Elin Hansson to remain undefeated in SAC. The Bears moved to 3-0 in the South Atlantic Conference with their win Saturday evening in Hickory. SA Phillips made four saves for her third clean sheet on the season. The Bears have not allowed a goal in SAC play so far.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP:
Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Limestone 0
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (3-2-1, 3-0 SAC) Limestone (4-1, 1-1 SAC),
Location: Hickory, NC I Moretz Sports Athletic Campus
STATS OF THE MATCH:
- The first half was scoreless as the Bears had a 7-3 shot advantage after the first 45 minutes. Neither team had a clean look at the goal in the half.
- The Bears finally broke through in the 59th as Carola Busquets received the pass at the top of the box and made a pass splitting two Limestone Defenders to Hansson, who beat the Saints’ keeper for her 5th goal of the year.
- Philips made four saves in goal as the Bears defense still has not allowed a goal in conference play so far.
- Bears held the Saints to just 8 shots on the evening. Saints did have four corner kicks on the night but could not make contact.
- The Saints had one last chance in the last :30 seconds but the Bears cleared the ball away without a clean look to move to 3-0 in the SAC.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:
- The Bears are 10-0-1 all-time in Hickory against the Saints.
- This was a rematch of the SAC Conference first round game from last fall, where the Bears defeated the Saints 2-0 here in Hickory to advance. Kate Casey and Leonie Proessl scored goals for the Bears.
- This is the third meeting between programs since the Saints moved to the SAC and all three meetings have taken place here in Hickory.
- Busquets’ assist was the freshman’s first career point.
- Hansson’s goal is her 5th goal of the year, which is tied for third in the SAC.
UP NEXT: The Bears will conclude their three-game home stand with Anderson on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM from Moretz Sports Athletic Campus.