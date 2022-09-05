Women’s Soccer: Showdown with Titans Ends in 0-0 Draw for Macalester

Next Game: at University of Wisconsin – River Falls 9/8/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 08 (Thu) / 4:00 PM at University of Wisconsin – River Falls History

St. Paul, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team played its third game of the season this afternoon, hosting University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The teams were evenly matched and each walked away with a point. The Scots remain undefeated with a record of 2-0-1.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan (Seattle, Wash./Lakeside School) was put to the test early, saving a low shot from the Titans in the fifth minute. Senior Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico) took two shots in the half for the Scots. Right at the end of the half, Ryan made a critical save from close range and senior defender Kae Ellerd (St. Paul, Minn./Nova Classical Academy) cleared the ball off the goal line to keep the score even.

Macalester switched up its formation to gain more offensive opportunities. The Scots took nine shots in the second half. Seniors Sarah Hamilton (Chanhassen, Minn./Minnetonka), Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton), and Grochulska put theirs on frame, but were denied by the Titans’ goalkeeper. On the other side of the field, Ryan made three saves in the second half, five in total, to end the game in a 0-0 tie.

The Scots’ next Matchup will be Thursday, Sept. 8. Macalester will travel to River Falls, Wis. to take on the Falcons of University of Wisconsin-River Falls.