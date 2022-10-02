Women’s Soccer settles for 1-1 tie against Cleveland State

Next Game: at Detroit Mercy 10/6/2022 | 7 P.M ESPN+ October 06 (Thu) / 7 PM at Detroit Mercy

DAYTON — The Wright State Women’s soccer program collected a hard-earned point with a 1-1 draw against Cleveland State on Saturday night at Alumni Field.

The Raiders (6-4-2, 3-0-2 HL) remained unbeaten in Horizon League play and atop the conference standings with their second consecutive tie. CSU’s record changed to 5-4-3 overall and 2-2-1 in the HL.

Wright State outshot the Vikings 16-9 overall, which included a 7-2 advantage in shots on frame. Marcella Sizer highlighted WSU’s efforts offensively with her fifth goal of the season, the third in her last two games. Alainna Hoehnke finished with two shots on goal, while Kaylin Helinski notched a team-leading four shots in the tie.

Goalkeeper Jessica Seward and company held an opponent to one or fewer goals for the seventh time this season. Seward, Kaylee Pham and Olivia Mace paced the defense by logging 90 minutes each.

CSU found success in the opening half with two penalty kicks. While the first penalty was off-target, Kathryn Ramicone found the back of the net on her try in the 34th minute, resulting in a 1-0 lead for the Vikings.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of Cleveland State until the 77-minute mark of the second half, as Sizer netted an equalizer off Olivia Mace’s fourth assist of the season.

Helinski attempted to give Wright State a late lead with a shot on goal in the 89th minute, but CSU’s Liv Fain corralled the save to keep the game tied.

The Cleveland State goalkeeper was busy in the second half, as WSU finished the period with 11 shots, including three on goal.

The Raiders will return to action on Thursday, October 6, at Detroit Mercy. Kickoff is set for 7 pm in the HL matchup.