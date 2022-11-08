Women’s Soccer Sets Program Record with 8 All-ASC Selections

RICHARDSONTexas – A program-record eight Concordia Texas Women’s soccer players earned All-ASC Team honors, the league’s office announced on Wednesday. Kallie Krenz (First Team All-ASC) was deemed the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, while fellow forward Alycia Buenaventura (Third Team) was named ASC Offensive Freshman of the Year. Joining them among the All-Conference Ranks are Falynn Pyterek (First Team), Patricia Heckendorn (Second Team), Elisa LeBoeuf (Second Team), Kaelyn Riley (Second Team), Addie Taylor (Second Team) and Emma Visser (Third Team).

Krenz, a junior from Lockhart, Texas, was on a tear all season. The Captain ended the season tied for first place in the conference with 22 points and 10 goals. Catching fire in conference play, Krenz went on a run where she scored in nine of 12 matches to earn conference player of the week in back-to-back weeks.

Her running mate in the front line, Buenaventura was also no stranger to the net. The Round Rock rookie finished with nine goals and 19 points, which was the third most in the conference. Her .600 goals per game and four game winners ranked first in the ASC. She was named the ASC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 17 where she was the first CTX freshman given this honor since 2017.

Joining Krenz on the conference’s first team is Pyterek. She served as a dual threat in the midfield with three goals and three assists, while helping the Tornados to a goals allowed average of 1.39.

Heckendorn, a junior from Lake Jackson, Texas, was exceptional with the ball all season. Her nine assists were second in the conference, and stands tied for first-place alongside Chastity Carillo (2013) in the program’s history. She also added two goals for a career-high of 13 points on the season.

Playing a crucial part in the team’s success were the midfielders and defenders. LeBoeuf, Riley and Taylor were a wall on the backside to make life easier for their teammates. With their high win-rates on tackles, they were able to produce successful tackles, counterattacks and saves throughout the campaign. Pressuring opposing offenses into difficult shots, Concordia Texas only allowed a goal average of 1.38 with a save percentage of .793.

Rounding out the selections is Visser, an attacking midfielder junior from Puyallup, Washington. Often streaking down the field, she was able to connect on two goals and two assists on the season.

Click here to view the full story from the ASC.

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX Women’s soccer program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.