Women’s Soccer Set To Take On #10 Saint Louis In The A-10 Championship Semifinals On Wednesday

Well. 6 Seed Saint Joseph’s at No. 1 Seed #10 Saint Louis

Wednesday, November 2 | 8:00 pm ET | St. Louis, Mo.

Stream: ESPN+ | Live Stats | A-10 Championship Notes

Saint Joseph's: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

Saint Louis: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

The Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team continues its push for an Atlantic 10 title as the sixth seeded Hawks travel to top seed #10 Saint Louis for an Atlantic 10 Championship Semifinals match this Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

About Saint Joseph’s

• Sixth Seeded Saint Joseph’s downed third seed VCU, 1-0, in Friday’s Atlantic 10 Championship Quarterfinals thanks to a goal in the 31st minute by Natalie Nevins and the seventh clean sheet of the year from goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti .

• The Hawks are making their second consecutive appearance in the A-10 Championship Semifinals, after advancing as the eighth seed a season ago.

• Saint Joseph’s previously played Saint Louis one time as the seventh seeded Hawks topped the second seeded Billikens in the 2017 A-10 Championship Quarterfinals.

• This season marks the 12th appearance in the conference’s postseason for Saint Joseph’s, all coming under the guidance of head Coach Jess Mannella .

• Saint Joseph’s has earned an A-10 postseason bid in eight of the last nine seasons, marking the second most by an A-10 program behind only Dayton.

• The Hawks finished the 2022 regular season tied for sixth in the A-10 standings alongside UMass, but earned the higher seed due to the conference tie-breaking rules. St. Joe’s record versus common opponents was better than the Minutewomen, giving the Hawks the higher seed.

• Junior goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti enters the A-10 Championship tied for third all-time in career shutouts with 15, while her seven shutouts this season are tied for fourth most in a single season.

• Graduate student Erica Behr and senior Kayla Flanders were named to the A-10 All-Academic Team on Tuesday. It is the fourth time Behr has received the honor, and the second time for Flanders.

