Women’s Soccer Set to Host UMass Lowell Sunday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford Women’s soccer team looks to keep its winning ways alive as it welcomes UMass Lowell to West Hartford on Sunday. Kickoff between the Hawks and Riverhawks is slated for 1 pm, from Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium.

HARTFORD HAWKS (5-1) vs. UMASS LOWELL RIVERHAWKS (2-4-1, 0-0 AE)

LOCATION: Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium (West Hartford, Conn.)

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Sept. 11 (1 p.m.)

COVERAGE: Watch | Live Stats

TWITTER: @HartfordWSOC | #HawksRise

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

The Hawks extended their winning streak to three games on Thursday after blanking NJIT, 3-0

Hartford enters Sunday’s match after posting a perfect shot on goal percentage against the Highlanders, Converting on all three shot attempts that were on net

The Hawks defense recorded its second clean sheet of the season against NJIT

Seniors Makaela Montgomery-Williams and Ishani Sharma along with junior Christina Stone each recorded their first goals of the season on Thursday

and along with junior each recorded their first goals of the season on Thursday Sophomore goalkeeper Abigail McCarthy earned her fifth win and second shutout of the season, making six saves off 16 shots faced

earned her fifth win and second shutout of the season, making six saves off 16 shots faced Senior Doireann Fahey junior Victoria Foster and freshman Lindsey Metcalfe have gone the distance in all six games, starting the season logging 540 minutes played

junior and freshman have gone the distance in all six games, starting the season logging 540 minutes played Junior Imani Jenkins was held off the board against the Highlanders, but remains atop the Division I national leaderboards with eight goals through six games

SCOUTING UMASS LOWELL

UMass Lowell enters play after falling, 4-1, to No. 14 Auburn is Thursday

The Riverhawks are coming off a 2021 campaign where they finished 8-6-3, falling to New Hampshire in the opening round of the America East Playoffs in penalty kicks

Sophomore Ioanna Papatheodorou leads the Riverhawks offense with five goals, two assists and 12 points through seven games

Juniors Calliste Brookshire and Chloe Layne provided other scoring threats for UMass Lowell, netting three goals each to rank second on the team

provided other scoring threats for UMass Lowell, netting three goals each to rank second on the team Graduate student Dunja Mostarac has been an Anchor on the backline for the Riverhawks, going the distance in all seven games

Redshirt junior Taylor Burgess has been the main netminder, appearing in five games and posting a 2.44 goals against average

SERIES HISTORY

Hartford holds a 7-1-1 advantage in the all-time series against UMass Lowell

The Hawks remain undefeated at Al-Marzook Field against the Riverhawks, posting a 4-0 record

The two teams last met a season ago on Oct. 14, 2021 at the Cushing Field Complex where the game resulted in a 2-2 double overtime draw

Hartford enters the weekend contest riding a four-game home winning streak against UMass Lowell, posting two shutouts in that stretch

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford Returns to action Saturday, Sept. 17, traveling to nearby Middletown, Conn., to match up with Wesleyan in a weekend matinée. Kickoff between the Hawks and Cardinals is set for 3 pm, from Jackson Field.