Women’s Soccer Set to Host ACU in Breast Cancer Awareness Match on Thursday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team (2-11-3, 0-6-3 WAC) kicks off their final homestand when they host the Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats (4-8- 4, 0-6-3 WAC) in a Breast Cancer Awareness match on Thursday at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season against Tarleton on Saturday.

Admission is free and fans are encouraged to attend.

UTRGV Athletics is implementing a clear bag policy for spectators attending all Athletic events Hosted by UTRGV. You can get all the details here.

Complete match notes can be found below:



Notes:

