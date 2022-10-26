Women’s Soccer Set to Host ACU in Breast Cancer Awareness Match on Thursday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team (2-11-3, 0-6-3 WAC) kicks off their final homestand when they host the Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats (4-8- 4, 0-6-3 WAC) in a Breast Cancer Awareness match on Thursday at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
The Vaqueros will wrap up the regular season against Tarleton on Saturday.
Admission is free and fans are encouraged to attend.
UTRGV Athletics is implementing a clear bag policy for spectators attending all Athletic events Hosted by UTRGV. You can get all the details here.
Complete match notes can be found below:
