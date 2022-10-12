Women’s Soccer Set To Face Marquette And No. 17 Georgetown

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team will travel to Milwaukee, Wis. to face Marquette University on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Friars will then return back to Providence to face BIG EAST foe No. 17 Georgetown University on Sunday, Oct. 16 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars enter Thursday’s game with a 4-8-1 overall record and a 2-3 record in conference play. Providence went 1-1 in last week’s games earning a 2-1 win over DePaul on Oct. 6 and falling 1-0 to St. John’s on Oct. 9 in Providence, RI Junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.) scored her first goal of the season against DePaul. Gallagher also Assisted is a sophomore Gillian Kenney’s (Hanover, Mass.) goal in the DePaul win.

Junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.), Gallagher and Kenney each lead the Friars’ offense this season with six points. Hughes and Kenney each have two goals and two assists while Gallagher has one goal and a team-high four assists on the season. Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) has started in all 13 games for the Friars. She has posted a 1.71 goals against average and a 0.614 save percentage.

SENIORS AND GRADUATE STUDENTS TO BE HONORED… Prior to the game against No. 17 Georgetown, the team will honor eight members of its program who will be completing their careers with the Friars. Providence will Honor Graduate students Madi Coyne (Ewing, NJ) and Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.). The team will also honor six Seniors Ava Brandt (Chester, NJ), Sam Murray (Medway, Mass.), Chloe Ortolano (Norwalk, Conn.), Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.), Angie Suaza (Nashua, NH) and Sara Vijfhuizen (Bilthoven, The Netherlands).

FRIARS IN THE BIG EAST… Providence is halfway through BIG EAST play and still in the mix for one of six spots in the postseason BIG EAST Conference Tournament. Entering Thursday’s game, Providence is ninth overall with six points and just four points out of fourth place. Xavier and No. 17 Georgetown leads the BIG EAST with 16 points (5-0-1), and then below them there are just four points separating seven teams in the league. Providence is looking to return to the BIG EAST Tournament for the eighth time in nine years.

FRIARS AGAINST RANKED OPPONENTS… The Friars are 1-5-3 all-time against ranked opponents. Providence earned its first win over a ranked opponent on Oct. 17, 2017, when they defeated No. 15 Georgetown, 1-0, in Providence, RI

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST MARQUETTE… The Friars hold a 4-12-2 record against the Golden Eagles. The Friars earned their four wins over their last four meetings with the Golden Eagles. Last season, Providence defeated Marquette, 3-1, at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.

SCOUTING THE GOLDEN EAGLES… Marquette enters Thursday’s game with a 6-6-1 overall record and a 2-3 record in conference play. The Golden Eagles are on a three-game losing streak after losing to Creighton, UConn and Seton Hall.

Midfielder Isabella Cook and forward Kate Gibson lead the Golden Eagles’ offense with eight points on three goals and two assists a piece. Forward Elsi Twombly, midfielder Elizabeth Bueckers and midfielder Julia O’Neill have also both added two goals this season. Goalkeepers Chloe Olson and Mikki Easter have split time in goal this season starting eight and five games, respectively. Combined they have posted a 1.38 goals against average and a 0.690 save percentage.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST NO. 17 GEORGETOWN… Providence holds a 3-15-5 overall record against Georgetown. The Friars have not earned a win against the Hoyas since 2017. Last season, Providence and Georgetown tied, 1-1, in Washington, DC

SCOUTING THE NO. 17 HOYAS… Well. 17 Georgetown enters the weekend with a 9-1-4 overall record and a 5-0-1 record in conference play. The Hoyas Lone loss of the season was to Virginia (1-0) on Aug. 25. The Hoyas will face Villanova on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Villanova, Pa. before traveling to Providence to face the Friars on Sunday.

Forward Gia Vicari leads the Hoyas offense in 2022 with 13 points on five goals and three assists. Georgetown has nine additional goal scorers to account for the teams’ 25 goals scored this season. Goalkeeper Cara Martin has started in nine games this season while only allowing six goals against. Allie Augur has also contributed time in the net with five appearances in the starting lineup and zero goals against. Both goalkeepers have registered five shutouts this season. The Hoyas defense has been stellar over the past nine games not allowing a goal scored against them since Sept. 1 in a 1-1 draw over the University of Maryland.

UP NEXT… The Friars will face Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kick-off is set for 7:00 pm

