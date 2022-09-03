Women’s Soccer Set to Continue Road Trip at Siena

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Hartford Women’s soccer team returns to the pitch on Sunday at Siena. Kickoff between the Hawks and Saints is slated for 3 pm at Hickey Field.

HARTFORD HAWKS (3-1-0) at SIENA SAINTS (0-3-2)

LOCATION: Hickey Field (Loudonville, NY)

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Sept. 4 (3PM)

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

Hartford looks to keep the solid start to the season rolling, after taking down Merrimack last time out by a score of 2-1

Junior forward Imani Jenkins has been a scoring machine for the Hawks, netting seven goals, ranking atop the leaderboards across Division I

Senior midfielder Ishani Sharma recorded a single season career high with two assists and two points through the team’s first four match-ups

earned her third win of the season at Merrimack on Thursday, recording four saves on 19 shots faced Doireann Fahey , Lindsey Metcalfe and Victoria Foster continue to be Anchors on the backline for Hartford, playing all 360 minutes throughout the first four contests

SCOUTING SIENA

Siena is coming off a 2021 campaign in which they finished 9-9-2, ending the season in the MAAC semifinals against Quinnipiac, 1-1 (5-3 in Penalty Kicks)

Junior Annie Bagnall leads the Saints offense with two goals and four points through the team’s first four games

Senior Katrina Kurtz provides another attacking threat for Siena after posting career high numbers last season tallying two goals, two assists and six points

Junior netminder Angela Fini has taken over the starting role in net for the Saints, tallying 29 saves for the fourth most across all Division I

SERIES HISTORY

Hartford owns a 7-2-1 advantage in the all-time series against Siena

The Hawks enter the weekend contest riding a five-game winning streak against the Saints

In games played in New York, Hartford holds a slight 2-1-1 edge

The Hawks defense has posted three clean sheets in the last three meetings between the two

Last time the two teams met on Sept. 12, 2021; the Hawks shutout Siena, 3-0, after Jenkins scored a hat trick while Maia Perez (’21) recorded five saves in net

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford rounds out its road trip Thursday at NJIT. Kickoff between the Hawks and Highlanders is set for 5:30 pm from the NJIT Soccer Field.