Women’s Soccer Set To Battle Duke Thursday

– Second-ranked North Carolina makes the short trek across county lines to face No. 3 Duke in a non-conference match at Koskinen Stadium in Durham Thursday at 8 pm The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

This will be the lone meeting between UNC and Duke as neither are a part of the other’s 10-game ACC slate this season.

Both teams enter the game with identical 5-1-0 records with each suffering a 2-1 loss at home to UCLA.

The Tar Heels were stunned by the Bruins on Sunday, while Duke was beaten by UCLA a week ago. The Blue Devils bounced back with a 3-1 win at No. 6 TCU over the weekend.

Carolina’s Avery Patterson and Duke’s Michelle Cooper are tied for third in the ACC with five goals each.

THE SERIES | Thursday night’s match will be the 50th all-time meeting between North Carolina and Duke with the Tar Heels holding a 42-4-3 series lead, including a 16-0-2 mark in Durham. The Blue Devils won last season’s match in Chapel Hill, 1-0.

TORI IS A TEAR | Freshman Tori Dellaperuta has scored a goal in each of the last three games, including the game-winner at Missouri. She ranks second on the team with three goals. She is one of nine Tar Heels in the past decade to score a goal in three or more consecutive games.

SHOTS ON NET | Carolina has taken 74 more shots than its opponents in its first six matches (124-50). Add the two exhibition games and the margin balloons to 124 (185-61). Nearly half of the Tar Heels shot attempts have been on goal (59-of-124 .475).

SIX AT THE START | Six players have started all six games for the Tar Heels this season ( Emmy Allen , Emily Colton , Tessa Dellarose , Julia Dorsey , Tori Hansen , Avery Patterson ). An additional 14 players have played in all six games. Sam Meza and Ally Sentnor have started all five games they have played.