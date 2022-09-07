Women’s Soccer Set To Battle Duke Thursday
This will be the lone meeting between UNC and Duke as neither are a part of the other’s 10-game ACC slate this season.
Both teams enter the game with identical 5-1-0 records with each suffering a 2-1 loss at home to UCLA.
The Tar Heels were stunned by the Bruins on Sunday, while Duke was beaten by UCLA a week ago. The Blue Devils bounced back with a 3-1 win at No. 6 TCU over the weekend.
Carolina’s Avery Patterson and Duke’s Michelle Cooper are tied for third in the ACC with five goals each.
THE SERIES | Thursday night’s match will be the 50th all-time meeting between North Carolina and Duke with the Tar Heels holding a 42-4-3 series lead, including a 16-0-2 mark in Durham. The Blue Devils won last season’s match in Chapel Hill, 1-0.
TORI IS A TEAR | Freshman Tori Dellaperuta has scored a goal in each of the last three games, including the game-winner at Missouri. She ranks second on the team with three goals. She is one of nine Tar Heels in the past decade to score a goal in three or more consecutive games.
SHOTS ON NET | Carolina has taken 74 more shots than its opponents in its first six matches (124-50). Add the two exhibition games and the margin balloons to 124 (185-61). Nearly half of the Tar Heels shot attempts have been on goal (59-of-124 .475).
SIX AT THE START | Six players have started all six games for the Tar Heels this season (Emmy Allen, Emily Colton, Tessa Dellarose, Julia Dorsey, Tori Hansen, Avery Patterson). An additional 14 players have played in all six games. Sam Meza and Ally Sentnor have started all five games they have played.
FIRST HALF SHUTOUTS | Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Emmy Allen has yet to allow a goal in 270 minutes of the first half time. She has started all six games in goal before giving way to senior Marz Josephson at halftime. Allen has 12 saves this season.