Women’s Soccer Set to Battle Brown for Top Spot in Ivy League

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The top seed in the Ivy League standings will be up for grabs this weekend when Harvard Women’s soccer (8-1-2, 2-0-1 Ivy) squares off against the Brown Bears (8-2-1. 3-0- 0 Ivy) in Providence, RI this Saturday at 1 PM.

Both teams come into the Matchup with a top-30 RPI ranking, Harvard holding a slight advantage with the No. 25 ranking compared to Brown’s No. 28 spots.

The Crimson will seek redemption over the team that snapped its 10-game winning streak a season ago when the two sides meet on the pitch this weekend.

WHAT TO KNOW

Brown and Harvard are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Ivy League, respectively, and are the only two unbeaten teams remaining in conference play

Harvard leads in the all-time series against Brown, 28-21-4

The team is 6-3-1 in the past ten matchups against the Bears

The Crimson is 4-0-1 in the past five matchups in Providence and have not lost at Brown since 2010

The Crimson comes into the Matchup after a 5-1 win over Cornell this weekend

Harvard is receiving votes in the national polls and comes in at No. 30 in the extended rankings

The team is now outscoring opponents 32-8 in 2022 and outshooting them 216-67

Harvard’s scoring offense is currently No. 8 in the Nation as the team is scoring 2.64 goals per contest

Hannah Bebar is leading the Offensive charge, netting 1.64 points per game (No. 21 in the country) and leading the team points (18), goals (6) and assists (6)

is leading the Offensive charge, netting 1.64 points per game (No. 21 in the country) and leading the team points (18), goals (6) and assists (6) Bebar has played in all 11 games for the Crimson and has recorded points in nine of those games

Ainsley Ahmadian’s five goals and Josefine Hasbo’s four goals are good for second and third on the team

five goals and four goals are good for second and third on the team First-year forward, Audrey Francois earned the Ivy League’s Rookie of the Week award after her three-point game against Cornell

earned the Ivy League’s Rookie of the Week award after her three-point game against Cornell Holly Torres was an Honorable Mention for Ivy League Player of the Week after netting a Steal and scoring a goal against Cornell

Torres has now scored goals in two of the past three games

Hannah Griffin also contributed to the Offensive effort for Harvard, dishing out a career-high two assists in the win over Cornell

also contributed to the Offensive effort for Harvard, dishing out a career-high two assists in the win over Cornell The Harvard backline of Lara Schenk (835), Smith Hunter (817) and Taylor Fasnacht (791) pace the team in minutes played

(835), (817) and (791) pace the team in minutes played Goalkeepers Hannah Gardner and Anna Karpenko have been Fantastic backstop for the Crimson as Harvard Ranks first in the conference in GAA (.727) and third in save percentage (.789)

and have been Fantastic backstop for the Crimson as Harvard Ranks first in the conference in GAA (.727) and third in save percentage (.789) Asluag Gunnlaugsdottir (Iceland), Josefine Hasbo (Denmark) and Jade Rose (Canada) will all return to the Crimson lineup after playing for their respective national teams last week

UP NEXT

Harvard will hit the road again next weekend and will head to New Jersey to take on the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, October 22. Match time is set for 1 pm and will be streamed live on ESPN+.