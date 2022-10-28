Women’s Soccer Set for Road Matchup Against Dartmouth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – For its final road trip of the regular season, Harvard Women’s soccer (9-1-3, 3-0-2 Ivy) will travel up north to Hanover, New Hampshire for a Duel with the Dartmouth Big Green. The Crimson and the Big Green will compete on the pitch in the team’s penultimate game of its 2022 campaign.

Harvard is coming off a comeback 3-2 win over Princeton last weekend that improved its Ivy League record to 3-0-2 and helped it remain undefeated in conference play.

WHAT TO KNOW

Harvard enters the contest with a 9-1-3 record and a 3-0-2 mark in conference play

The team’s 11 points are second best in the conference

Dartmouth is currently tied for fifth in the conference with four points and a 1-3-1 record

The Crimson is currently ranked at No. 17 in the NCAA RPI Poll and is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll

Harvard boasts the nation’s seventh-best scoring offense with its 2.77 goals per game

The Crimson is outscoring its opponents 36-11 this season

Harvard is also outshooting opponents 254-85

The offense has had no problems creating chances in 2022 as the team sits in fourth and eighth in the country with 9.2 and 19.5 shots on goal and shot per game respectively

The team is also ranked No. 10 in the Nation with 2.54 assists per game

Hannah Bebar paces the team with eight assists and 20 points

paces the team with eight assists and 20 points Bebar has recorded a point in 11 of 13 games and currently holds a three-match point streak

In the Ivy League, the sophomore midfielder, Bebar, ranks inside the top six in every Offensive category

Ainsley Ahamadian’s seven goals are a team-high

Hannah Griffin scored twice in the comeback win over Princeton and has now recorded a point in three of the past five contests

scored twice in the comeback win over Princeton and has now recorded a point in three of the past five contests The Harvard backline has been formidable in 2022 and features the combination of Jade Rose , Lara Schenk , Smith Hunter and Taylor Fasnacht

, , and Schenk (1,015), Hunter (955), Fasnacht (930) and Sophie Hirst (868) lead the team in minutes played

(868) lead the team in minutes played Hannah Gardner’s .857 GAA is the best in the Ivy League

.857 GAA is the best in the Ivy League Harvard is 22-17-4 all-time against Dartmouth

The Crimson has won four of the past five matchups against the Big Green

UP NEXT

The Crimson will close out its regular season next weekend against the Columbia Lions at Jordan Field. The Clash between the Crimson and the Lions will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 4 PM and can also be streamed live on ESPN+.