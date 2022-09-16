Women’s Soccer Set for Quick Two-Game Road Trip

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Hartford Women’s soccer team looks to extend its unbeaten streak when it travels to Wesleyan on Saturday, before matching up against Franklin Pierce on Monday night. Kickoff between the Hawks and Cardinals is set for 3 pm, from Jackson Field.

HARTFORD HAWKS (5-1-1) at WESLEYAN CARDINALS (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC)

LOCATION: Jackson Field (Middletown, Conn.)

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Sept. 17 (3 PM)

HARTFORD HAWKS at FRANKLIN PIERCE RAVENS (3-1-1, 0-1 NE10)

LOCATION: Sodexo Field (Rindge, NH)

DATE/TIME: Monday, Sept. 19 (7 PM)

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

The Hawks extended their unbeaten streak to four games on Sunday against UMass Lowell

Junior forward Imani Jenkins netted her NCAA Division I leading ninth goal of the season against the Riverhawks

netted her NCAA Division I leading ninth goal of the season against the Riverhawks Sophomore goalkeeper Abigail McCarthy Ranks among the top-20 in the Nation for total saves, registering 41 through seven games

Ranks among the top-20 in the Nation for total saves, registering 41 through seven games Makaela Montgomery-Williams , Ishani Sharma and Christina Stone are tied for second on the team with one goal, two assists and four points each

, and are tied for second on the team with one goal, two assists and four points each Doireann Fahey , Lindsey Metcalfe and Victoria Foster continue to go the distance, playing every minute in all seven contests this season

, and continue to go the distance, playing every minute in all seven contests this season Hartford’s 5-1-1 record and .786 winning percentage Ranks them inside the top-40 teams in the Nation

SCOUTING WESLEYAN

Wesleyan enters play after falling to No. 18 Tufts, 2-0, on Tuesday

The Cardinals are coming off of a 2021 campaign where they finished 18-2-2, falling 1-0 in the NCAA Division III semifinals to TCNJ

Grace Devanny paves the way for Wesleyan, netting two goals and dishing out one assist for five points through three games

Chloe Odabashian and Cheyanne Ollie have been Anchors on the backline for the Cardinals, going the distance in each of the first three contests

Goalkeeper Sarah Hammond leads Wesleyan in net, posting a 1.00 goals against average while recording six saves

SCOUTING FRANKLIN PIERCE

Franklin Pierce enters play with a 4-1-1 record, after blanking Saint Anslem 2-0 on Wednesday

The Ravens are coming off of a 2021 campaign where they finished 9-4-4, rounding out the regular season winning three of the last four

Mollie Cahalane paces the Franklin Pierce offense, netting four goals in six games for a total of eight points

Delaney Farinha and Jasmine Perez-Acosta provide additional scoring threats for the Ravens, tying for second on the team with two goals and five points

Gabby Calidonio paves the way in net, posting a 0.94 goals against average in six outings

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday will be the second meeting all-time between Hartford and Wesleyan

The two teams last met on Oct. 4, 1984, when the Hawks fell to the Cardinals by a score of 4-3 at home

Against other NESCAC teams, Hartford has an all-time record of 4-1-2

Monday marks the first meeting all-time against Franklin Pierce

The last meeting against another NE10 team came on Sept. 4, 1988; the Hawks shutout Adelphi at home by a score of 1-0

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford Returns to action on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 for a pair of home matches against Chicago State. Kickoff between the Hawks and Cougars on Sept. 30 is set for 5 pm, from Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium.