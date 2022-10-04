Women’s Soccer Set for Midweek Road Tilt at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Hartford Women’s soccer team travels to Burlington, Vt. to match up with Vermont in a midweek road tilt. Kickoff between the Hawks and Catamounts is set for 4 pm Wednesday at Virtue Field.

HARTFORD HAWKS (8-1-1) at VERMONT CATAMOUNTS (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE)

LOCATION: Virtue Field (Burlington, Vt.)

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, Oct. 5 (4 p.m.)

COVERAGE: Watch | Live Stats

TWITTER: @HartfordWSOC | #HawksRise

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

The Hawks extended their unbeaten streak to seven games on Sunday, defeating Chicago State 3-1

Junior forward Imani Jenkins Ranks third across NCAA Division I with 31 points, including 14 goals this season

Ranks third across NCAA Division I with 31 points, including 14 goals this season Senior midfielder Victoria Jedrychowski and junior captain Christina Stone are tied for the team-lead dishing out four assists on the year

and junior captain are tied for the team-lead dishing out four assists on the year Junior Victoria Foster and freshman Lindsey Metcalfe have anchored the backline for the Hawks, going the distance through all 10 games played

and freshman have anchored the backline for the Hawks, going the distance through all 10 games played Sophomore goalkeeper Abigail McCarthy has been a lock in net, recording three shutouts in eight wins while tallying 54 saves and posting a 1.00 goals against average

SCOUTING VERMONT

Vermont enters the midweek contest with a 3-6-2 overall record after falling to Binghamton Sunday by a score of 6-1

The Catamounts are coming off a 2021 campaign where they finished with a 12-6-1 record and were crowned America East Conference Champions

Sophomore Kate Bossert leads Vermont’s Offensive output, scoring a team-high five goals, while dishing out one assist for 11 points on the season

Freshman Sydney Remington provides another scoring threat for the Catamounts, ranking second on the team with three goals, three assists and nine points

Senior goalkeeper Erin Murphy has been a mainstay in net, making 39 saves and posting a 2.24 goals against average

SERIES HISTORY

Hartford holds a commanding 29-6-5 advantage in the all-time series against Vermont

In games played in Burlington, the Hawks own a 10-4-3 edge over the Catamounts

Hartford has won eight of its last 11 meetings against Vermont

Last time the two teams met was on Oct. 10, 2021 where the Catamounts shut out the Hawks by a score of 2-0

Of Hartford’s 29 all-time victories over Vermont, 18 have been in shutout fashion

NEXT IS TAP

The Hawks return to action Sunday, Oct. 16 when they welcome Bryant to Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is slated for a 1 pm start.