Women’s Soccer Set for Midweek Road Tilt at Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Hartford Women’s soccer team travels to Burlington, Vt. to match up with Vermont in a midweek road tilt. Kickoff between the Hawks and Catamounts is set for 4 pm Wednesday at Virtue Field.
HARTFORD HAWKS (8-1-1) at VERMONT CATAMOUNTS (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE)
LOCATION: Virtue Field (Burlington, Vt.)
DATE/TIME: Wednesday, Oct. 5 (4 p.m.)
COVERAGE: Watch | Live Stats
TWITTER: @HartfordWSOC | #HawksRise
HARTFORD QUICK HITS
- The Hawks extended their unbeaten streak to seven games on Sunday, defeating Chicago State 3-1
- Junior forward Imani Jenkins Ranks third across NCAA Division I with 31 points, including 14 goals this season
- Senior midfielder Victoria Jedrychowski and junior captain Christina Stone are tied for the team-lead dishing out four assists on the year
- Junior Victoria Foster and freshman Lindsey Metcalfe have anchored the backline for the Hawks, going the distance through all 10 games played
- Sophomore goalkeeper Abigail McCarthy has been a lock in net, recording three shutouts in eight wins while tallying 54 saves and posting a 1.00 goals against average
SCOUTING VERMONT
- Vermont enters the midweek contest with a 3-6-2 overall record after falling to Binghamton Sunday by a score of 6-1
- The Catamounts are coming off a 2021 campaign where they finished with a 12-6-1 record and were crowned America East Conference Champions
- Sophomore Kate Bossert leads Vermont’s Offensive output, scoring a team-high five goals, while dishing out one assist for 11 points on the season
- Freshman Sydney Remington provides another scoring threat for the Catamounts, ranking second on the team with three goals, three assists and nine points
- Senior goalkeeper Erin Murphy has been a mainstay in net, making 39 saves and posting a 2.24 goals against average
SERIES HISTORY
- Hartford holds a commanding 29-6-5 advantage in the all-time series against Vermont
- In games played in Burlington, the Hawks own a 10-4-3 edge over the Catamounts
- Hartford has won eight of its last 11 meetings against Vermont
- Last time the two teams met was on Oct. 10, 2021 where the Catamounts shut out the Hawks by a score of 2-0
- Of Hartford’s 29 all-time victories over Vermont, 18 have been in shutout fashion
NEXT IS TAP
The Hawks return to action Sunday, Oct. 16 when they welcome Bryant to Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is slated for a 1 pm start.