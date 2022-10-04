Women’s Soccer Set for Midweek Road Tilt at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Hartford Women’s soccer team travels to Burlington, Vt. to match up with Vermont in a midweek road tilt. Kickoff between the Hawks and Catamounts is set for 4 pm Wednesday at Virtue Field.

HARTFORD HAWKS (8-1-1) at VERMONT CATAMOUNTS (3-6-2, 0-2-2 AE)
LOCATION: Virtue Field (Burlington, Vt.)
DATE/TIME: Wednesday, Oct. 5 (4 p.m.)
TWITTER: @HartfordWSOC | #HawksRise

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

  • The Hawks extended their unbeaten streak to seven games on Sunday, defeating Chicago State 3-1
  • Junior forward Imani Jenkins Ranks third across NCAA Division I with 31 points, including 14 goals this season
  • Senior midfielder Victoria Jedrychowski and junior captain Christina Stone are tied for the team-lead dishing out four assists on the year
  • Junior Victoria Foster and freshman Lindsey Metcalfe have anchored the backline for the Hawks, going the distance through all 10 games played
  • Sophomore goalkeeper Abigail McCarthy has been a lock in net, recording three shutouts in eight wins while tallying 54 saves and posting a 1.00 goals against average

SCOUTING VERMONT

  • Vermont enters the midweek contest with a 3-6-2 overall record after falling to Binghamton Sunday by a score of 6-1
  • The Catamounts are coming off a 2021 campaign where they finished with a 12-6-1 record and were crowned America East Conference Champions
  • Sophomore Kate Bossert leads Vermont’s Offensive output, scoring a team-high five goals, while dishing out one assist for 11 points on the season
  • Freshman Sydney Remington provides another scoring threat for the Catamounts, ranking second on the team with three goals, three assists and nine points
  • Senior goalkeeper Erin Murphy has been a mainstay in net, making 39 saves and posting a 2.24 goals against average

SERIES HISTORY

  • Hartford holds a commanding 29-6-5 advantage in the all-time series against Vermont
  • In games played in Burlington, the Hawks own a 10-4-3 edge over the Catamounts
  • Hartford has won eight of its last 11 meetings against Vermont
  • Last time the two teams met was on Oct. 10, 2021 where the Catamounts shut out the Hawks by a score of 2-0
  • Of Hartford’s 29 all-time victories over Vermont, 18 have been in shutout fashion

NEXT IS TAP

The Hawks return to action Sunday, Oct. 16 when they welcome Bryant to Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is slated for a 1 pm start.

