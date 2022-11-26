Women’s Soccer Selected to the 2022 NCAA Tournament Field
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – After a Spectacular 2022 regular season campaign, the Harvard Crimson Women’s soccer team (11-1-3, 5-0-2 Ivy) was selected to the NCAA Tournament field as a six seed. The Crimson will host the New Hampshire Wildcats at Jordan Field in the first round of the tournament which will take place this Saturday at 5 PM.
Harvard ranked no. 14 in the final RPI poll of the season, which was good enough to earn an at-large bid to the 64-team field. The Crimson will also host a first-round game for the first time since 2014.
Led by the Branca Family Head Coach for Harvard Women’s Soccer, Chris Hamblinthe Crimson’s high-powered offense helped it post the best winning percentage since 1999 and an undefeated Ivy League record for the first time since 2016.
Tickets for the game will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and children, and can be purchased at the Jordan Field ticket window beginning at 4 pm this Saturday, November 12.
Harvard Women’s Soccer Regular Season Notables
- Fifth-best scoring offense in the Nation at 2.87 goals per game
- Finished no. 2 in the Nation with 2.93 assists per game
- Finished no. 2 in the Nation with 8.97 points per game
- Finished no. 2 in the Nation with 9.67 shots on goal per game
- Posted the ninth-best win-loss percentage in the country at .833 mark
- It’s 44 assists were 15th most in the Nation
- Scored 43 goals which is currently the tenth most for a team in program history and most since 1996
- Scored three or more goals in eight games for the second straight season
- Scored four or more goals in five games for the first time since 1999
- Scored five or more goals in three games for the first time since 2014
- Posted the best winning percentage since 1999 (.906)