Women’s Soccer Sees Six Named CSC Academic All-District

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Wesleyan Women’s soccer team saw six of its members honored as 2022 CSC (College Sports Communicators) Academic All-District First Team, as announced by the organization on November 15. The teams are chosen by members of CSC and recognize the nation’s top student -athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Honorees selected as All-District advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

The All-District honorees from Wesleyan include: forward Grace Devanny ’23, goalkeeper Sarah Hammond ’22, forward Kate Hausladen ’23, forward Audrey Lavey ’23, midfielder Isabelle Martin ’23, and defender Chloe Odabashian ’23. To earn a spot on the Academic All-District Team, honorees must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and must have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.

This is the first career Academic All-District selection for all five of the six Cardinals, while Devanny earns the second such honor of her career. Devanny has a 3.97 GPA as a double major in Neuroscience & behavior and Psychology – she is a three-time All-NESCAC honoree while she has led the team in goals and points each of the last three competitive seasons. Hammond sported a 3.78 GPA as an undergrad majoring in Psychology – she is a two-time All-NESCAC Second Team selection and is Wesleyan’s all-time wins leader for goalkeepers with 34. Hausladen owns a 3.98 GPA as a computer science major – she has 11 career goals and five assists for 27 points in 46 games played. Lavey has a 3.71 GPA as a double major in Biology and Psychology – she has played in all 56 possible games in her three seasons and has scored 18 career goals. Martin sports a 3.80 GPA as a Neuroscience & behavior major – she led the Cardinals in minutes played among non-defenders and goalkeepers in 2022 with 1,452. Odabashian is an earth and environmental sciences major with a 3.67 GPA – she helped lead a back line that allowed just 13 goals in 18 games in 2022.