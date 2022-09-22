Women’s Soccer Secures Win at SVU, 3-0

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Washington and Lee Women’s soccer team earned its fourth consecutive win with a 3-0 decision at Southern Virginia University in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night.

The Generals (5-0-2) scored the game’s first goal just under four minutes into the contest. A Knights’ (4-3) penalty set up a free kick just outside the box for the Blue and White. The ball crossed in front of the net and was uncontrolled until the junior defender Louisa Bynum (Charlotte, NC / Providence Day School) gathered the loose ball from a cluster of blue and gray jerseys and ripped her shot into the back of the net from the six-yard box.

Washington and Lee continued to pepper shots throughout the first half with eight, four of which were on target, and the Generals owned all three corner kicks awarded in the first half against the cross-town rival.

In the second half, and off a W&L throw in on the right side, senior midfielder Grace Wielechowski (Charlotte, NC / Charlotte Catholic) controlled the ball outside of the 18-yard box. She fed a pass inside for a first-year midfielder Helen Otteni (Arlington, Va. / The Potomac School), who navigated through traffic and was able to slip a shot past the Knights’ keeper in the 49th minute.

First-year forward Sophie Berman (Robbinsville, NJ / Robbinsville) and Wielechowski paired up to create the final goal for the junior midfielder Emma Mansfield (Washington, DC / The Potomac School). An end-line cross from the left of the goal and a perfectly placed heel-kick beat the keeper. The opportunity gave Mansfield an open goal and she converted for the score.

W&L owned a 19-6 advantage in shots with a 13-1 on-target tally. The Generals were awarded seven of the games’ eight corners.

Junior goalkeeper Sydney Smith (Damascus, Md. / Damascus) (5-0-2) faced six shots but only needed to record one save.

The Generals travel north up I-81 on Saturday to take on Shenandoah at 2:00 pm for their first ODAC game of the season.

